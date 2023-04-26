Piazza Affari in red – breaking latest news

A Tuesday of passion for banks on global financial markets. The fibrillation began in the morning in Europe and continued until the evening overseas. The disappointing quarterly results of Ubs (profit at -52%) and Santander (revenues +1%), the collapse (-27%) of First Republic Bank combined with the flight of deposits for 100 billion in the first quarter, and the signals sent by central bankers on the rise in interest rates, they weighed down the lists, with European ones losing up to over 1%, hit by sales on banks: Paris -0.56%, London -0.29%, Madrid – 1.28%, only Frankfurt closed just above par. The high of the last 14 months reached on Friday by the Euro Stoxx 600 index of banks is already a memory.
Yesterday it was mainly Banco Bpm (-3.05%) who paid the price in Piazza Affari, in the red at -1.03% at the end of the session, which volatilized the gains made on rumors of a possible merger; Unicredit (-2.7%); and Intesa Sanpaolo (-1.83%), but the other credit institutions and asset management securities also went negative, the latter falling between 1.9% and 0.78%. Yesterday, the banks were also the stone guests of the utterances of the central bankers who, for various reasons, made themselves heard and contributed to making the markets apprehensive; in fact, the choice of the Eurotower in terms of monetary policy is expected on May 4th. For Isabel Schnabel, member of the ECB council, the decisions depend on the trend of the data and this means that a new rise of 50 basis points in May “is not excluded”, she said in an interview with Politicowhile the ECB chief economist Philip Lane “for the next meeting of the Governing Council on 4 May, current data indicate that we should raise rates further…”, he confided to The world.
In the afternoon, Andrea Enria, the head of Frankfurt supervision, also spoke about banks. The European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority are asking European banks for more information about possible losses on their bond portfolios due to the rate hike. «We do not have very detailed information on the practices of hedging fielded by the banks on this type of assets», observed Enria and the data will allow the regulators a more precise picture also in view of this year’s stress tests-. Unrealized losses prompted the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month, and the Federal Reserve is considering ending an exemption that allowed some midsize banks to hide losses on securities they hold. ». With regard to the current situation of European banks, however, Enria said he was «very positive. We have had – he added – a rapid rise in interest rates, a war and a pandemic but the high level of capital requirements has transformed the banks into shock absorbers and not shock multipliers”.