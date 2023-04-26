Piazza Affari in red – breaking latest news

A Tuesday of passion for banks on global financial markets. The fibrillation began in the morning in Europe and continued until the evening overseas. The disappointing quarterly results of Ubs (profit at -52%) and Santander (revenues +1%), the collapse (-27%) of First Republic Bank combined with the flight of deposits for 100 billion in the first quarter, and the signals sent by central bankers on the rise in interest rates, they weighed down the lists, with European ones losing up to over 1%, hit by sales on banks: Paris -0.56%, London -0.29%, Madrid – 1.28%, only Frankfurt closed just above par. The high of the last 14 months reached on Friday by the Euro Stoxx 600 index of banks is already a memory.

Yesterday it was mainly Banco Bpm (-3.05%) who paid the price in Piazza Affari, in the red at -1.03% at the end of the session, which volatilized the gains made on rumors of a possible merger; Unicredit (-2.7%); and Intesa Sanpaolo (-1.83%), but the other credit institutions and asset management securities also went negative, the latter falling between 1.9% and 0.78%. Yesterday, the banks were also the stone guests of the utterances of the central bankers who, for various reasons, made themselves heard and contributed to making the markets apprehensive; in fact, the choice of the Eurotower in terms of monetary policy is expected on May 4th. For Isabel Schnabel, member of the ECB council, the decisions depend on the trend of the data and this means that a new rise of 50 basis points in May “is not excluded”, she said in an interview with Politicowhile the ECB chief economist Philip Lane “for the next meeting of the Governing Council on 4 May, current data indicate that we should raise rates further…”, he confided to The world. See also Metabolism drops only after age 60, stable in adults - Nutrition