Piazza Loggia, the memory of the massacre returns to the fore in the political debate

With the tolling of the bells in memory of the eight victims, messages of peace and hope also resounded from Piazza della Loggia, combined with the need to reaffirm the city’s right to claim truth and justice on the events that took place 49 years ago, without pretense or stammering. From the stage set up next to the stele commemorating the fallen the Meloni government has been called into questionfor the silence with respect to the fascist regurgitation of some Student Block actions recorded in recent weeks – Mattia Rebessi, provincial secretary of UDU, university student association did it – as well as for the delay in bringing a civil action in the trial against Roberto Zorzi, the alleged perpetrator of the massacre.

Giorgio Graziani, member of the national secretariat of the CISL, and Manlio Milani, president of the Casa della Memoria, spoke on this issue.

Graziani’s words

“Objectively there are no excuses – said Graziani – the government must recover because it affects cohesion, the ability to seek the truth through the judiciary, which has led to important sentences, the reconstruction of memory that allows us to keep the community together Bresciana and the country community. I believe that there can’t be someone who “slips” by exempting themselves from common responsibilities ». «Certainly a mess has been made – added Manlio Milani – however it is a positive fact that the government tries to be present and I hope that the appeal and the filing of a civil action will be accepted. It has never happened before and the state has always been there.”

Milani and Bazoli on the appointment of Chiara Colosimo

For Manlio Milani, the ceremony in Piazza Loggia was also an opportunity to once again ask for the resignation of Chiara Colosimo, appointed a few days ago as president of the Anti-Mafia Commission, a role which according to Milani is incompatible with Colosimo’s history and knowledge. Opinion shared by Alfredo Bazoli, senator of the Democratic Party and son of Giulietta Banzi Bazoli, victim of the massacre in Piazza Loggia.

«I am convinced that out of respect for institutional transparency Colosimo should take a step back – said Milani – it depends on its credibility but above all on the credibility of the institution it has been called to represent».

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 video. MASSACRE, REQUESTS TO THE GOVERNMENT

«I am very perplexed by this appointment – said Alfredo Bazoli, son of Giulietta Banzi Bazoli – Chiara Colosimo will certainly not be responsible for the events of those years, but she has direct and consolidated relationships with figures who were part of the massacre. Ciavardini is a figure she seems to be quite close to and has been convicted of Bologna station massacre. We know how unfortunately in the dark plots that have conditioned Italian democracy there is too often black terrorism and also organized crime, mafia and non-mafia. And the anti-mafia commission must also investigate these mixtures. The fact – concluded Bazoli – that a person who has relations with that world there is president, in short, was a very wrong choice on the part of the government”.

Colosimo’s words

Chiara Colosimo’s declarations also arrived during the day: «Today we remember the massacre in Piazza della Loggia which caused the death of 8 people and the wounding of 102 others. One of the most serious acts of the terror strategy of those years perpetrated by groups neo-fascists who saw its peak in the martyrdom of Piazza Fontana. A subversive plan that intended to undermine the foundations of the state, to which the Italian people gave a choral response in defense of democracy and the rule of law. For this reason today we must keep alive the memory of the victims by seeking truth and justice and treasure that spirit of unity through which we opposed the darkest period of our history”.