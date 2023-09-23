Piazza Saffi Transformed into an Open-Air Gym: Sportlì – Sport in the Heart of Forlì

Piazza Saffi in Forlì to be Transformed into Open-Air Gym for Sporting Event

FORLÌ – In an effort to promote physical activity and bring the community closer to various sports disciplines, Piazza Saffi in Forlì will be transformed into an open-air gym for the upcoming “Sportlì – Sport in the heart of Forlì” event. The event, scheduled for Saturday 30 September and Sunday 1 October, will involve different associations and sporting bodies in various demonstrations and stands.

Daniele Mezzacapo, the deputy mayor in charge of Sports, explains the objective of the event is to offer a “showcase” for local sports clubs and associations, giving citizens and families a closer look at motor and recreational practices.

Over the two days of the event, there will be a host of initiatives organized for the attendees. Alongside the table football tournament, there will be educational workshops dedicated to children, and even a climbing tower. On Sunday 1 October, the event will kick off the “Giro del Muraglione” race.

For those looking for a different kind of activity, a cultural walk will take place on Sunday morning at 10am, led by Gabriele Zelli. Participants will embark on a journey through the hidden corners of Forlì’s historic center, with the meeting point at Piazza Saffi, corner of Via delle Torri.

As a highlight of the event, a free concert by the musical group Floyd Machine will take place on the evening of Saturday 30 September. The concert aims to entertain and engage all citizens, with free admission open to everyone.

The “Sportlì – Sport in the heart of Forlì” event promises to be a vibrant and active weekend, encouraging physical fitness and bringing the community together through various sports activities. Do not miss out on the chance to witness and participate in the exciting lineup of events taking place in Piazza Saffi.