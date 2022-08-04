Home Health Piazzale Roma is transformed into an open-air gym, pilates, yoga and group cycling courses
Piazzale Roma is transformed into an open-air gym, pilates, yoga and group cycling courses

Piazzale Roma is transformed into an open-air gym, pilates, yoga and group cycling courses

The first week of Play Deejay, the daily training program that for the whole month of August supports and precedes the schedule of the musical evenings of Deejay On Stage, transforming piazzale Roma into an open-air gym (in the morning from 7 to 11 and in the afternoon from 17.30 to 20). Over 50 people participate every day in each course, from pilates to yoga, from cardio tone to functional training, with group cycling sold out until August 16. Please note that all workouts are free and held by professional trainers of the various disciplines. To book, simply download the Technogym app and select the course you are interested in.

