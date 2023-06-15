Piccioli, confirmed by the Higher Institute of Health – Health

news-txt”>

Andrea Piccioli has been confirmed general director of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. This was stated by Piccioli himself speaking during the ‘Sea and Health‘ conference underway at the ISS. “I take this opportunity to thank the president for proposing my renewal and the minister for signing the renewal decree just yesterday; so you will have me here for another 5 years,” he said.

Piccioli was named general manager in May 2019.