Home » Piccioli, confirmed by the Higher Institute of Health – Health
Health

Piccioli, confirmed by the Higher Institute of Health – Health

by admin
Piccioli, confirmed by the Higher Institute of Health – Health

news-txt”>

Andrea Piccioli has been confirmed general director of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. This was stated by Piccioli himself speaking during the ‘Sea and Health‘ conference underway at the ISS. “I take this opportunity to thank the president for proposing my renewal and the minister for signing the renewal decree just yesterday; so you will have me here for another 5 years,” he said.
Piccioli was named general manager in May 2019.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy