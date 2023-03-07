Home Health picked up a batch of chips, what are the health risks
It’s acrylamide alarm. What are we talking about? It is a chemical substance that is formed in starchy foods during cooking at high temperatures (frying, baking and grilling) and also during industrial processing at temperatures over 120 degrees with low humidity. It is typical of food with a toasted taste, which makes it tastier. It is formed mostly from sugars and amino acids.

For this very reason, the Ministry of Healthas reported by SkyTg24, invited to return the product to the point of sale where it was purchased. The lot refers to the productGreengrocer” composed of vegetables (parsnip, sweet potato, beetroot and carrot) produced by Yellow Chips based in the Netherlands and only marketed in Italy by Amica Chips SpA

After an evaluation process that began in 2005, EFSA published it in 2015 its first comprehensive risk assessment arising from acrylamide in food, in which experts conclude that the substance potentially increases the risk of developing cancer in consumers of all age groups.

