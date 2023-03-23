Clash between Lega and Pd on the provision regarding mother prisoners. The dem withdraw the signatures, causing it to lapse, after the more severe measures introduced by the majority. The Carroccio re-presents the text.

The parliamentarians of the Democratic Party have withdrawn the signatures to the bill in favor of inmate mothers and therefore the provision, having been presented by them in opposition, has lapsed. “This was a text that had already been voted on by a branch of Parliament in the previous legislature. We had resubmitted it to improve the conditions of mother prisoners, but the majority have transformed it by inserting rules that actually make things worse by even allowing pregnant women or women with children under one year of age to go to prison. So it no longer makes sense, so we withdraw the signatures”, explains the Dem Alessandro Zan.

“We resubmit the bill on prison mothers we given that the Democratic Party, by withdrawing the signatures from the measure, made it void. And we will resubmit a text that contains the proposed amendments that had been approved and which provide that there are no more excuses for pregnant women. They too, if they go back to committing crimes, will end up in jail”.

“The Democratic Party frees Roma pickpockets who use children and pregnancy to avoid prison and continue to commit crimes. Shame on you. The League had passed the law in the Justice Commission and will immediately resubmit the text: it is a question of health, justice and common sense,” wrote the secretary of the League and deputy prime minister on Twitter. Matthew Salvini.

Ostellari, pregnancy will no longer be an excuse. “Our request, supported by the entire center-right, for a reform of article 146 of the penal code on the subject of pickpockets and pregnant thieves was accepted in the Justice Commission. Finally we change and pregnancy will not be an excuse: those who commit crimes will be sanctioned, while respecting the rights of all, including the unborn child”. This was underlined by the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Ostellari, commenting on the bill on prison mothers whose amendments were examined by the Justice Commission of the Chamber yesterday.

“Now, for the good of the country – adds Ostellari -, we are waiting for the text to be brought to the courtroom as planned. In this way, pregnant pickpockets will not go unpunished and, according to the judge’s assessment, they will serve their sentence in a family home or in a special prison for mother prisoners”. Article 146 of the penal code provides for the deferral of the sentence for pregnant women, for mothers with a child under one year of age, for those suffering from AIDS or other serious illnesses.



Serracchiani: another proof of the inhumanity of the right. “Every day this right demonstrates incredible inhumanity. The victims of ideological blindness this time are the boys and girls of imprisoned mothers. With our bill we were about to achieve the result of preventing these children from being forced to live behind bars This objective has been distorted by the forcing of the right. We will never share a similar choice and for this reason we have withdrawn our proposal under discussion in the Justice Commission. The right assumes responsibility for these unacceptable choices”. Thus Debora Serracchiani, Pd group leader in the Chamber. “At this point the fury of the majority against children is a certainty”, reiterated Serracchiani in a press conference held together with Chiara Gribaudo, Federico Gianassi and Alessandro Zan regarding the law on imprisoned mothers.

“Psychologists have explained to us that the first three years of life are fundamental in a child’s growth – he told journalists – for this reason we had presented a bill for which inmate mothers of small children would serve their sentences in protected institutions. Lega and Fdi, on the other hand, presented and approved amendments that even worsen the current legislation, also causing pregnant women or women about to give birth to end up in prison. The number of children in prison would even increase”. “It is something shameful – he continued – this right from Law and Order has passed to Inhumanity and incivility”. “There is an inhumanity of some political leaders who do not understand that children they must be at the center of our attention”. “What leaves me speechless – he said again – is this ideological fury of the right of punishment tout court: against convicted women, against the children of same-parent couples. Propaganda is about everything, just the video of a pregnant pickpocket making propaganda about that too”. However, according to Serracchiani “a common front for civilization is possible. For example, Fi had presented amendments to our ameliorative law, and insisted on defending them. They had to summon them to Palazzo Chigi to force them to withdraw.”

Malpezzi: inhumane choice against women and minors from the right

“The right once again lashes out against minors and women. They distort our bill to increase the number of children in prison, instead of reducing it. An inhuman choice light years away from the cardinal principles on which a State of right”. Thus on Twitter the president of the senators of the Democratic Party, Simona Malpezzi.

D’Orso (M5s): blitz Fdi undermines majority and opposition relationship

“On the bill for the protection of the relationship between imprisoned mothers and minor children, Fdi, the relative majority party, and all of the center-right in government demonstrate that they are unable to manage the necessary parliamentary confrontation. In the last legislature, a tiring and delicate balance for a shared text, yesterday the Meloni government with a real blitz in the Justice Commission presented complex reformulations of amendments, allocating a few minutes to examine their impact and forcing, in fact, today the presenters of the bill to disregard the authorship of a text that is distorted with respect to its purpose. pure propaganda, a dangerous precedent that undermines the relationship of loyalty between the majority and opposition that we cannot accept”. Thus in a note Valentina D’Orso group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Justice Commission of the Chamber.

Richetti: from the right today an inhuman act

“The first to file a bill on prison mothers in this legislature was my colleague and friend Enrico Costa. A proposal that re-proposed what had been approved at the end of the last legislature only in the Chamber of Deputies and therefore had not become law. What the right has done today is an act of grave injustice and inhumanity. We talk about the priority of minors’ rights, then we don’t address situations such as those of children who have to go to prison to be with their mothers Once again the majority show the gap between the words they use and the actions they perform”. Thus Matteo Richetti, group leader of Action-Italia Viva in the Chamber.

