Pictures from Friday in Cannes

Natalie Portman, Carla Bruni, Cate Blanchett and the others to be photographed on the fourth day of the festival

On Friday 19 May, the fourth day of the Cannes film festival, three films were presented in competition: The zone of interest by British director Jonathan Glazer, Dry Herbs (About Dry Grasses) by Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan e Olfa’s daughters by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Haniala. Among the most photographed celebrities were Carla Bruni, Cate Blanchett, who arrived for the premiere of the film The new boy in which she stars, and Natalie Portman, godmother of the Chopard trophy which annually rewards young actresses and actors: this year the winners were the English Naomi Ackie and the Irish Daryl McCormack.