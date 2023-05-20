Home » Pictures from Friday in Cannes
Health

Pictures from Friday in Cannes

by admin

Natalie Portman, Carla Bruni, Cate Blanchett and the others to be photographed on the fourth day of the festival

On Friday 19 May, the fourth day of the Cannes film festival, three films were presented in competition: The zone of interest by British director Jonathan Glazer, Dry Herbs (About Dry Grasses) by Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan e Olfa’s daughters by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Haniala. Among the most photographed celebrities were Carla Bruni, Cate Blanchett, who arrived for the premiere of the film The new boy in which she stars, and Natalie Portman, godmother of the Chopard trophy which annually rewards young actresses and actors: this year the winners were the English Naomi Ackie and the Irish Daryl McCormack.

See also  Salt shower, do you know why you should do it? Discover the many benefits

You may also like

Delirium for Leonardo DiCaprio, triumph of Martin Scorsese...

Arsenal slip, City win the Premier League! And...

Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol, did you know that...

Hot flashes from menopause, with which foods to...

9 suitable plants for mixed cultivation

Serie A, Atalanta-Verona 3-1: Gasperini remains attached to...

Williams syndrome, one in 10,000 falls into the...

chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Motion sickness and seasickness, what to do to...

New Kia Niro 2023, the compact SUV is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy