Near tragedy in the city center. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the Sant’Andrea hospital after being hit by some pieces of a ledge that detached from a building, between Via Dalmazia, Via San Cipriano and Via XXIV Maggio. The Public Assistance of La Spezia, the Fire Brigade and the police forces intervened on the spot and changed the road system to carry out the usual interventions. The woman, who was found sitting on a bench near a public transport stop, would have been hit in the back and some fragments of her tore her clothes. Fortunately, she was not hit in the head but, given the dynamics of what happened, she was taken in red code to Sant’Andrea and treated in the shock room. In any case, from the first reports, her life is not in danger.