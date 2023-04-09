Home Health Pieces of ledge fall, woman hit and taken to the emergency room
Health

Pieces of ledge fall, woman hit and taken to the emergency room

by admin
Pieces of ledge fall, woman hit and taken to the emergency room

Near tragedy in the city center. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the Sant’Andrea hospital after being hit by some pieces of a ledge that detached from a building, between Via Dalmazia, Via San Cipriano and Via XXIV Maggio. The Public Assistance of La Spezia, the Fire Brigade and the police forces intervened on the spot and changed the road system to carry out the usual interventions. The woman, who was found sitting on a bench near a public transport stop, would have been hit in the back and some fragments of her tore her clothes. Fortunately, she was not hit in the head but, given the dynamics of what happened, she was taken in red code to Sant’Andrea and treated in the shock room. In any case, from the first reports, her life is not in danger.

See also  【Review】JBL PartyBox Encore Essential: Party Anytime Anywhere

You may also like

This trick is the real game changer against...

Do you often have fits of anger? With...

Advisory board for the introduction of the new...

Newborn left in the Cradle for Life at...

Macron’s manifesto on his return from Beijing: “Europeans,...

Snoring: these are the best 4 strategies to...

New research agreement on zoonoses

six girls in the hospital, 4 are from...

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Square Enix wants to...

Patty Pravo the rebel turns 75 – ANSA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy