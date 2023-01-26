From Wednesday 25 January in Piedmont it is possible to collect prescription medicines from the pharmacy without having to hand in the prescription, but simply by showing your health card. The new service available to the Piedmontese was created by the Region in collaboration with Federfarma Piemonte and with the technical support of the CSI.

To take advantage of the service, users will have to join via the salutepiemonte.it website and give consent to show their card, on which the doctor, as always, will prescribe the recipes that will be consulted by the pharmacist entirely online. The user, for his part, can obscure one or more prescriptions at any time and delegate another person to collect the drug. It will be possible to give your consent to use the service directly in the pharmacy, with the pharmacist who will register online.

There are currently 600 pharmacies adhering to the initiative, but the Region is confident that within a few days all 1,650 Piedmontese companies in the sector will be added to the list, in order to provide citizens with the most complete service possible. At the moment there are already 622 thousand citizens registered on the portal.

The Region’s initiative adds to those already implemented in recent years, which allow the Piedmontese to book visits and exams and collect the reports directly from the pharmacy. Services that have proved to be greatly exploited by citizens, as demonstrated by 43 million dematerialized pharmaceutical prescriptions during 2022, used by around 3 million Piedmontese.