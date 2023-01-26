From Wednesday 25 January in Piedmont it is possible to collect prescription medicines from the pharmacy without having to hand in the prescription, but simply by showing your health card. The new service available to the Piedmontese was created by the Region in collaboration with Federfarma Piemonte and with the technical support of the CSI.
To take advantage of the service, users will have to join via the salutepiemonte.it website and give consent to show their card, on which the doctor, as always, will prescribe the recipes that will be consulted by the pharmacist entirely online. The user, for his part, can obscure one or more prescriptions at any time and delegate another person to collect the drug. It will be possible to give your consent to use the service directly in the pharmacy, with the pharmacist who will register online.
There are currently 600 pharmacies adhering to the initiative, but the Region is confident that within a few days all 1,650 Piedmontese companies in the sector will be added to the list, in order to provide citizens with the most complete service possible. At the moment there are already 622 thousand citizens registered on the portal.
The Region’s initiative adds to those already implemented in recent years, which allow the Piedmontese to book visits and exams and collect the reports directly from the pharmacy. Services that have proved to be greatly exploited by citizens, as demonstrated by 43 million dematerialized pharmaceutical prescriptions during 2022, used by around 3 million Piedmontese.
Satisfaction from the institutions
The Piedmont Region has expressed great satisfaction with the new service made available to Piedmontese citizens. “Digitalization of health services and territorial medicine are two of the main objectives of Piedmont’s health policy”, declared the regional health councilor Luigi Icardi.
Icardi then added: “With the implementation of the pharmacy services, which our Region was among the first to activate in its territory, we achieve both results, taking a further and important step to bring healthcare ever closer to Piedmontese citizens The widespread network of pharmacies is part of the local health care system to all intents and purposes, guaranteeing and facilitating access to numerous services, which otherwise require more demanding actions, especially for the most fragile and disadvantaged users”.
“Thanks to the work we are doing together, pharmacies are returning to being what they once were a point of reference for local healthcare, thanks to a series of services that reach citizens directly, facilitating their access to the medicine system territory”, was the comment of the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio, who added: “the possibility of collecting medicines with only the health card is an extraordinary convenience, especially for those who are not familiar with technology or even with mobile phones “.