The service is available to all citizens who want to join, just click on the salutepiemonte.it website or request online registration from your trusted pharmacy. To date, there are 600 participating pharmacies, but all 1,650 Piedmontese pharmacies will soon be involved. Icardi: “A new digital service that tends to streamline the work of doctors”.

25 GEN –

Starting today, it will be possible to collect medicines in the pharmacies of Piedmont without having to display the prescription, but by showing your health card. A service available to all citizens who decide to join it: just click on the salutepiemonte.it website or request online registration from your trusted pharmacy.

“Citizens will be able to go to the pharmacy to collect their medicines without a prescription, but by presenting the health card – he explains Louis Icardi, councilor for health of Piedmont – the doctor always prescribes, the pharmacist sees the prescription online and the citizen collects it. This is an important service especially for the chronically ill, those who take a drug according to a therapeutic plan, but it is also useful for the elderly. It adds to those services that we already offer”.

“It partially streamlines the work of doctors, but it is a piece of that territorial health care that we want to implement in our area – continues Icardi – in 2019 we put the dematerialized prescription online, in 2020 the doctor could send text messages or pharmacist emails to deliver the drug and in 2022 we used over 43 million dematerialized recipes used by almost 3 million Piedmontese”.

“To use the service it is necessary to log in for the first time and choose the participating pharmacy – concludes the councilor – consent can be given directly at the pharmacy, at the ASL counters, on the Salute Piemonte website or with the Salute Piemonte app. Also important is the fact that there is also the possibility of delegating the withdrawal of another person”.

To date, there are 600 participating pharmacies, but within a few days they should all join: “Right now they are the ones, but within a few days they will all be because the system is made to enable citizens to enter any pharmacy in the Piedmont and collect the drug. It’s just a matter of a day or two and all 1,650 Piedmontese pharmacies will be involved,” he explains Maximum Mana of Federfarma.

The service is provided by CSI Piemonte. “We worked alongside the Health Department – ​​he declared Carla Gaveglio, CSI Piemonte Digital Health Directorate – to create this important service that really makes life easier for citizens, guaranteeing data security and confidentiality. This solution is based on the electronic health record active in Piedmont for all citizens who, by collecting the patient’s clinical history and regulating access to it on the basis of his explicit consent, require high safety standards, an issue on which the Consortium is committed for years”.

January 25, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Regions and Asl

