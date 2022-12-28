Il Nursing Up, the union of nurses and health professions, denounces “an alarming situation, which also affects the health of operators, and which could prove to be a real ‘time bomb’ for the already tight budgets of the Piedmont local health authorities. It’s about the systematic use of ready availability in the shifts of almost all the departments and specialties of the Piedmontese healthcare companies”.

“The Ready Availability -explains the union- are 12-hour shifts in which nurses and health professionals (as the term suggests) are in ‘early warning’ ready to intervene on specific needs. Well, up to now, in all the healthcare companies in Piedmont, operators are made to work 10, 15 even more than 20 shifts of ready availability for each month. This happens due to the extreme shortage of personnel that exists in our region, with nurses and health professionals who are not sufficient to cover the various needs of each department”.

“From the first of January, however, the new National Labor Contractsigned in recent months in Rome, which requires do not exceed the maximum number of seven ready availability per month for each subject. A stake – as Nursing Up does – which will effectively outlaw all shifts that involve systematically exceeding the limit of 7 ready monthly availability, exposing the healthcare companies to the possibility that every nurse who is beyond this threshold can ask the intervention of the Labor Inspectorate and propose a legal action for damages, with the risk of a volume of appeals and a consequent economic exposure of several million euros. As of today, as far as we know, only the local health authority of Alessandria seems to have implemented a reorganization of shifts to return to the new parameters of Ready Availability. In the rest of the region, on the other hand, nothing has changed”. The Nursing Up therefore requests “the immediate intervention of the Region for curb and solve the problem, first of all by urging the healthcare companies to reorganize the ready availability in all health sectors with the aim of returning to the limits imposed by the Contract”.

The Secretary Nursing Up Piedmont, Claudio Delli Carri, underlines: “The seriousness of the situation is evident. Because if you don’t start immediately to reorganize the ready availability, within a month, hundreds of requests for intervention by the Labor Inspectorate could be sent with the consequent requests for compensation, sacrosanct, for exceeding the limits imposed by the new Contract. The reorganization of the Ready Availability should not be interpreted only as a safeguard action for the economic management of companies, but has its crucial importance in the protection of the health of the operator, who must be protected from phenomena such as burn out and extreme tiredness. Criticalities that can also lead to serious pathologies. Not forgetting that all of this can have heavy repercussions on the quality of the services provided to patients. We want safety for our workers to come first: in fact, we need to focus on the quality and not the quantity of the work offered. To date, from the first news we’ve had, only one health company in Piedmont has given signs that it has understood the importance of the situation, and is organizing itself to return to the parameters of the new Contract. This is the Aso of Alessandria where a reorganization of the ready availability is underway, respecting the imposed limit of seven months.

The Region, therefore, also possibly taking a cue from what is happening in Alessandria, must find an immediate solution to this problem for all the remaining Piedmontese healthcare companies”.