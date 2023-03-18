Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 6 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
- The podcasts of our signatures
- Insights and live updates
The journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio was found dead at Novara, in an apartment in the S. Agabio district. According to an initial reconstruction, the 83-year-old died in August, seven months ago. Death from natural causes. As far as we know, the man had no friends and relatives in Novara, where he had moved. Some of his friends from the Brianza area had raised the alarm and, having had no news of him for some time, had alerted the police.
Turin, died in a solitary house at the age of 48: he had been there for at least 6 months, found mummified
Who was Pier Attilio Trivulzio
The firefighters entered the house in Corso Trieste, east of the city, and found the lifeless, now mummified body. The staff of the police station and the coroner were also on site. The (retired) journalist had collaborated in the past with L’Espresso, La Notte, Il Giorno, l’Ansa, dealing especially with engines having had a past as a motor racing driver.
Read the full article
on The Messenger