Home Health Pier Attilio Trivulzio, journalist found dead at home in Novara after 7 months: the body was mummified
by admin
The journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio was found dead in Novara, in an apartment in the S. Agabio district. According to an initial reconstruction, the 83-year-old would be…

The journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio was found dead at Novara, in an apartment in the S. Agabio district. According to an initial reconstruction, the 83-year-old died in August, seven months ago. Death from natural causes. As far as we know, the man had no friends and relatives in Novara, where he had moved. Some of his friends from the Brianza area had raised the alarm and, having had no news of him for some time, had alerted the police.

Turin, died in a solitary house at the age of 48: he had been there for at least 6 months, found mummified

Who was Pier Attilio Trivulzio

The firefighters entered the house in Corso Trieste, east of the city, and found the lifeless, now mummified body. The staff of the police station and the coroner were also on site. The (retired) journalist had collaborated in the past with L’Espresso, La Notte, Il Giorno, l’Ansa, dealing especially with engines having had a past as a motor racing driver.

