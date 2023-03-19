Home Health Pier Attilio Trivulzio, who was the journalist found mummified in the house, dead for seven months. He had a son and a wife
Health

Pier Attilio Trivulzio, who was the journalist found mummified in the house, dead for seven months. He had a son and a wife

Pier Attilio Trivulzio, who was the journalist found mummified in the house, dead for seven months. He had a son and a wife

Pier Attilio Trivulzio was 83 years old. Profession: journalist. They found him mummified in an apartment on Corso Trieste in Novara. He was there from 7…

Pier Attilio Trivulzio he was 83 years old. Profession: journalist. They found him mummified in an apartment on Corso Trieste in Novara. He had been there for 7 months. To discover the body some workers who had entered the house to do some work. Troubled for years, he was alone. Completely. Yet he had been married, he had a son who had emigrated to England for years to work as a set designer in the film industry.

The last contact

To those who frequented him in the paddock of the Monza racetrack, a place of action Trivulzio loved so much, he told of a companion, professional accountant, who lived near Parma. Corriere della Sera tells us. The last one to try to maintain contact was Marco Pirola, with whom he shared the experience of L’Esagono, a bi-weekly newspaper published in Monza and Brianza, closed in 2012: «Pier Attilio, known as Pat, I he had called in 2020, when we were in isolation due to a pandemic. He asked for a hand to recharge the phone. Since then I have searched for it in vain. He didn’t answer calls or emails.

Trivulzio had worked for Espresso, Panorama, La Notte, Il Giorno, Bergamo Oggi, Il Cittadino di Monza and for the Ansa agency before joining the Esagono. The latest collaborations; those are also dated, for an active site linked to the activity of some social centers in Lombardy. Nothing that could save him from progressive poverty, from total isolation.

