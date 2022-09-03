The candidate of Article 1 uninominal for Senate in Puglia and infectious disease specialist Pier Luigi Lopalco explains that the stop at the limited number at the medical faculty «is not the solution to cope with the shortage of doctors. Those who, like certain rightists, think that the abolition of the entrance test is the simple solution to the complex problem is wrong ”. The professor explains that in Italy “the number of medical graduates is in line with the rest of Europe and that if France – which is so much taken as a model – has implemented a policy of opening the limited number, it is because it started from very low levels of graduates. Quite different situation compared to that of Italy where what is lacking are not so much doctors but specialists in some specific branches and above all nurses“. For this reason, explains Lopalco, “if we experience this continuous shortage of doctors in hospitals, it is because the working conditions in some areas are very bad and many do not feel like specializing in unattractive branches and with worse working conditions”.

