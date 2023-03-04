Home Health Pier Silvio Berlusconi cancels the reply of Big Brother Vip: “Too many bad words”
Health

Pier Silvio Berlusconi cancels the reply of Big Brother Vip: “Too many bad words”

by admin
Pier Silvio Berlusconi cancels the reply of Big Brother Vip: “Too many bad words”

Skip the reply Big Brother VIPscheduled for today 3 March on La5, after a «outburst» by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO of Mediaset. An indiscretion de reveals it Daily fact which refers to a climate of high tension in the company’s offices after Berlusconi watched the episode aired on Thursday 2 March. And the cause would be the excess of vulgarity of the footage. “Too many swear words, an excess of vulgarity and the heated tones of the discussions», he writes The fact, which also speaks of a series of references to production that the CEO would have made in recent weeks. In his opinion, all this is one disrespect towards the public. And the last episode did not satisfy his requests, on the contrary. From September, every Tuesday and Friday of the week, La5 broadcasts the episodes of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini which airs in prime time on Canale 5 on Mondays and Thursdays.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  A pill that replaces diet and training? In the US they are almost ready

You may also like

Corona-News: 14 out of 16 federal states are...

Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Fressnet – the anti-charlatan anti-obesity...

Covid. In the last week 26,684 new cases...

For the elderly, 500 more steps a day...

Face sunscreen in the test: the test winner...

Visits, screenings and lights on monuments for Kidney...

Where is there snow in the Harz Mountains?...

Who is better between Sarri and Spalletti? The...

United Imaging Healthcare presents the world’s first …

Ambrosini and his sick son: “He has type...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy