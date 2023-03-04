Skip the reply Big Brother VIPscheduled for today 3 March on La5, after a «outburst» by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO of Mediaset. An indiscretion de reveals it Daily fact which refers to a climate of high tension in the company’s offices after Berlusconi watched the episode aired on Thursday 2 March. And the cause would be the excess of vulgarity of the footage. “Too many swear words, an excess of vulgarity and the heated tones of the discussions», he writes The fact, which also speaks of a series of references to production that the CEO would have made in recent weeks. In his opinion, all this is one disrespect towards the public. And the last episode did not satisfy his requests, on the contrary. From September, every Tuesday and Friday of the week, La5 broadcasts the episodes of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini which airs in prime time on Canale 5 on Mondays and Thursdays.

