Piero Pelù, tinnitus forces him to postpone his tour. So noise becomes disease

An “acoustic shock” in the headphones made the tinnitus that had tormented Pelù worse for some time, making them “very aggressive”, to the point of forcing him to postpone the Extreme tour by a few months, scheduled for this summer. A hard blow for Piero Pelu who had never given up on any live so far, continuing to perform even with broken ribs caused by a “dive” from the stage. Last year, a similar fate had befallen Capacity. In this case, the Apulian singer admitted that he had tried everything, from pills, to injections, to psychotherapy, in the seven years he spent in the company of tinnitus, before realizing that in the end he would be forced to “keep them”, trying to distract himself, maybe thinking about something else. But the list of famous singers, tormented by tinnitusis really long and features the likes of Chris Martin (Coldplay), Phil Collins, Bono of U2, Eric Clapton, to name a few.

And it’s not surprising, because tinnitus is almost an “occupational” disease induced by the din of rock concerts, which sometimes exceeds 100 decibels. But if it is true that listening to music at full volume gives a sense of satisfaction, liberation and can cause the release of endorphins (the neurotransmitters of well-being), it is good to remember that music above 100 decibels can cause serious damage to the auditory system. According to the WHO, the hearing of one in two young people is endangered by loud concerts and discos.

WHEN TO WORRY

But what are the tinnitus And when is it time to worry and seek professional help? It is a question that many may be asking, given that this disorder affects up to 15% of the population. To understand what tinnitus is, it is necessary to follow the sound waves which, received by the pavilion of the ear, are conveyed into the auditory canal and from here into the middle ear and finally into the inner one, where some specialized cells (hair or hair cells) all inside the ossicles of the inner ear (the cochlea), transform sound waves into electrical impulses, which travel to the auditory cortex of the brain, via the auditory nerve. The problem arises when these super-specialized “hair” cells are damaged (by a very loud noise or by a drug, for example); this causes an anomalous stimulus of the nerve cells, which are part of this brain circuit, which generate the illusion of a non-existent sound, precisely tinnitus. From a descriptive point of view, tinnitus is noise of various types (buzzing, whistling, bells, hissing, screaming, etc.), a constant or intermittent “ears ringing”, which a person “hears” from one or both the ears, inside the head or at a distance, in the absence of a real external source of noise. And even if this condition is only rarely a sign of an important health problem, it can certainly be very annoying, to the point of interfering with daily life in 10% of those who suffer from it, especially when it becomes chronic, lasting longer than six months. .

AT NIGHT

Sometimes tinnitus is “throbbing,” as if you hear your heart beating in your ears; in this case it is felt above all at night, when one is in bed and is often linked to the flow of blood, precisely synchronous with the heartbeat, inside arteries hardened by the years and by atherosclerosis. If the problem persists, it is worth notifying your doctor as this could be a sign of vascular or other damage, from a thyroid problem to a vessel-rich tumor. In addition to exposure to loud noise, tinnitus is sometimes caused by drugs such as aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs taken in high doses, but also by antibiotics, antimalarial and anticonvulsant drugs, diuretics and antidepressants.

Piero Pelù at the Sanremo Festival: «We are the demonstration that biodiversity can still exist on this earth»

THE STRATEGIES

Sometimes the problem is associated with even partial loss of hearing; other times it is caused by a middle ear infection (otitis) or it can be a symptom of Menière’s syndrome (a problem of the inner ear, which causes disabling vertigo). Other times tinnitus is caused by a plug of earwax. In addition to removing ototoxic drugs (or any earwax plugs), for “idiopathic” tinnitus (ie without a cause) there are no resolutive therapies, but sometimes these tend to disappear spontaneously or become more bearable and manageable over time. However, a benefit can come from some behavioral strategies (cognitive-behavioral therapy, biofeedback, etc.) or from devices that generate ‘white noise’ (similar to a radio or television out of tune), which can reduce the perception of tinnitus.

