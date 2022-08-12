Home Health Piero Volpi: “Kanu’s was one of the first miracles of sports medicine”
Doctor Piero Foxesdirector of the health staff of Inter, spoke to The Gazzetta dello Sport telling about his career. Was the Eriksen case the toughest you ever faced as a doctor? “Well, even Kanu’s was not easy: he was operated on in the USA for the remodeling of a heart valve with an innovative technique. Here no one could play professional sports afterwards and, instead, he played for years in the Premier League. of the first “miracles” of sports medicine. And the advances now allow Eriksen to play with the defibrillator. “

See also  Inter, Lukaku admits: "I was wrong to leave"

