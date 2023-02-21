Pesaro, 21 February 2023 – Homocide in the historic center a Pesaro. The corpse of a 27-year-old boy, Pierpaolo Panzieri, was found this morning in via Gavelli at number 19, a few meters from Rossini Conservatory.

He had lived for a short time, about 15 days, in that house – now seized – and his death was discovered this morning by the victim’s brother. Blood was found inside the house, where the investigators and forensics are trying to detect any trace useful for identifying the person responsible.

Relatives have already arrived at the scene. The boy, unmarried, worked with his father come artisan and was the owner of his own business. He was a music lover and played musical instruments.

Investigate the police, Flying Squad, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Silvia Cecchi. Suspected, but to be confirmed the use of a cutting weapon. The agents are looking the murder weapon and they have already looked in the trash can, in a manhole cover and behind a window grate.

At first it was thought of a suicide, but then this hypothesis was abandoned. An attempt is also made to identify a possible motive.

Stabbed to death

They would be at least three stab wounds who killed Pierpaolo Panzieri Fendenti with force, at least three from a first summary analysis by the 118 doctor, but which only the autopsy will be able to confirm or deny. It is certain that the killer knew the victim very well, probably they spent the evening at home but then something turned the encounter into tragedy.

The killer plunged the knife between the victim’s side and back while he was in the bathroom, in the middle of the night, and then fled taking the weapon with him.

The macabre discovery of the brother

It was this morning that raised the alarm the victim’s brother: she didn’t see him coming to work and called the landlady; in the absence of a set of spare keys, it was he himself who broke down the entrance door of the apartment in via Gavelli, a dead-end street: when he entered he saw the body of the 27-year-old lying on the floor and so much blood environment.

News being updated