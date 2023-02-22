Pesaro, 21 February 2023 – Pier Paolo Panzieri he was apparently a boy like many others. He is twenty-seven years old, a job and many friends. He died in the most hateful and horrible way: stabbed to death at home his, with thirteen blows (Photo). He had moved to the centre, in via Gavelli, just 15 days ago.

It was he who let his killer enter the house after a dinner (video), currently wanted (the police would already have a name): a boy in his 30s, a friend or acquaintance of the victim, a person he trusted.

Pierpaolo was a small business owner, a craftsman, like his father, owner of a family business that sells building products. He had a passion for music and played trumpet, piano and guitar.

Uncensored and, a told by his friends, a quiet person: Pierpaolo’s life was apparently normal, on which the investigators are investigating the traces of his killer and motive.