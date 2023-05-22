Pierre Fabre announces the start of the EU approval process for Vibegron for the treatment…

Pierre Fabre Group

Following the exclusive license agreement with Urovant Sciences GmbH, Pierre Fabre today announced the start of the EU approval process (centralized process) for Vibegron. Vibegron is a novel, potent and selective human beta-3 adrenoceptor (β3-AR) agonist that induces muscle relaxation to increase bladder capacity and relieve symptoms of overactive bladder (OAB).

The application is based on positive data from the pivotal, randomized, double-blind, active (tolterodine)-controlled, multicentre Phase 3 study in patients with symptoms of overactive bladder, study RVT-901-3003, in which the efficacy, tolerability and safety of Vibegron (at a dose of 75 mg) and its extension, study RVT-901-3004, which evaluated the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of Vibegron. The results indicate that Vibegron possesses several beneficial properties that support its use as a novel β3-AR agonist for the symptomatic treatment of urinary urgency, increased micturition frequency and/or urge incontinence as may occur in adult patients with OAB syndrome.

The filing also includes clinical data from study URO-901-1001, a phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study in patients with OAB evaluating the effect of Vibegron (at a dose of 75 mg or placebo for 28 days) in the Steady-state for ambulatory blood pressure (BP) and heart rate (HR) was evaluated. The results of this study confirm that Vibegron 75 mg had no statistically significant or clinically meaningful effects on blood pressure or heart rate in patients with OAB symptoms.

“The submission of the Vibegron application to the EMA is another important milestone for Pierre Fabre, which reaffirms its long-standing commitment to the field of urology. We look forward to providing patients suffering from overactive bladder with an effective and safe therapy that will significantly improve their quality of life, thereby underscoring our purpose of being: ‘Every time we care for an individual, let’s make the world a better place'”, said Eric Ducournau, CEO of the Pierre Fabre Group.

