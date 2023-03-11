Simply a phenomenon! Pietro Sighel achieves an epic feat at the short track World Championships in Seoul, winning the gold medal in the 500 metres. An unforgettable day for the Trentino rider, who had put silver around his neck in the 1500s a few hours earlier.

Sighel can absolutely be defined as an extraordinary champion of Italian sport, given that in the same season he was able to conquer first the European title and then the world one in the same race. An iridescent gold that the men’s individual had been missing for 24 years, when in 1999 in Sofia Fabio Carta won the 1500 meters.

A blue masterpiece was needed and Pietro succeeded. A very hard-fought final which saw the Canadian Steven Dubois almost always remaining in the lead, but closely followed by Sighel and the Chinese Lin Xiajoun, winner of the last two World Cup rounds. You enter the last lap and the flash of the champion arrives right at the last corner, with Sighel finding an incredible double pass on the inside and beat Lin at the photo finish. The Chinese will then be disqualified with the silver to Dubois and the bronze to the Dutchman Jens van ‘T Wout.

Short track, Pietro Sighel world champion: let’s relive the double overtaking at the last corner – VIDEO

See more

In the women’s race apotheosis of Holland, who scored a historic hat-trick. Xandra Velzeboer won thanks to her sprint start. Unreachable Velzeboer for the teammates, with Suzanne Schulting silver and Selma Poutsma bronze to complete the podium.

Tomorrow there will be the 1000m finals with Sighel looking for a legendary trio. No blue has ever managed to get on the podium in three individual races in the same world championship, while for women this feat was achieved by Arianna Fontana in 2012 in Glasgow.

Photo: Lapresse

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport