In recent years, there are hundreds of options for BT capture and offline download. This time, we recommend PikPak ​​cloud drive to integrate BT capture (supports Magnet magnetic links), and it is very rare to provide web version + Android and iPhone App control services at the same time. Able to play videos online plus super fast download speed and 6GB free space, it is highly recommended for everyone to use.





Platform function introduction:

It should be noted that the PikPak ​​cloud hard disk does not support uploading and downloading. Only through external links or BT magnetic files can you access the network hard disk. After testing, it was found that many popular files can be uploaded in seconds.

If there is no Nas at home or the computer is on and off for a long time, then I think PikPak ​​is a pretty good remote offline BT downloader. The point is that as long as you paste the URL, it is really super convenient without installing additional software.

The above is an operation video recorded by enthusiastic netizens with zero-degree commentary. Friends who like to watch dynamic audio and video can refer to it. There are also the latest detailed graphic teaching operation instructions below.

Use teaching:

Step 1: Click on the link to go to the PikPak ​​website and click the “Login/Register” button in the upper right corner to create a new account.

Platform Name: PikPak

Official website: https://drive.mypikpak.com/

Extensions & Apps:[Chrome Components][Android][iOS]

Usage Restrictions: Free version has 6 GB of space and a limit of three file transfers per day

Step 2: The registration steps are also very simple. Provide mobile phone number, SMS verification and binding to Google and Facebook platform. In addition, you can choose Email to register (you can also make good use of the disposable mailbox).

Step 3: After the activation is completed, the following icon will appear. New users can press “Experience Now” to redeem 10 TB cloud space per day + unlimited transfer times to fully use the PikPak ​​function.

Step 4: The operation interface of PikPak ​​is as shown in the figure below. The menu on the left is all files, recently added and recycle bin, and the right side is the list of completed files. You can click “Add” on the upper left to add the link of the file you want to download. Or add a new folder. What is more special is that in addition to supporting the Magnet magnetic load point, it can also download Twitter, TikTok, Facebook platform audio and video files to the computer and mobile phone. When there are multiple links, you can add a new line to the batch to join the download in the queue.

If the server already has files, it will also enable the second transfer function to quickly complete the file capture action, and then you can see the files in the PikPak ​​cloud drive.

Step 5: If the audio and video files such as MP4 / MKV can be clicked to play online, or downloaded to the local end of the computer, the transfer rate is as high as 5.44 MB/S, which is quite fast.

Step 6: The free user plan has a capacity of 6GB + the limit of three file transfers per day, which is definitely enough for most friends. If you think this service is very good, you can also consider paying for an upgrade. There are monthly, annual single payment or subscription The price of the plan is not too high. If you have any doubts about the use, you can also visit the FAQ page, which lists many frequently asked questions by users.

Overall, the PikPak ​​experience is quite good. No matter offline capture or download speed, it is very fast. There are three payment methods: credit card, Alipay and GrabPay. If it supports Paypal, it will be more perfect.