Pilates at home, 5 exercises to do every morning to have a bomb physique

Staying fit and healthy is crucial for our overall well-being, and physical training plays a significant role in achieving this goal. Exercise not only helps to build stronger muscles but also improves the health of our entire organism by promoting better breathing, digestion, and blood flow. It also offers benefits such as improved posture and self-esteem, as well as mental well-being by reducing stress.

One effective form of physical activity that can be followed at home is pilates, a practice founded by Joseph Pilates. Pilates involves using the body in its entirety to improve overall physique. There are several exercises that can be done comfortably from home and, if performed daily, can lead to notable results.

Here are five pilates exercises that can be done at home:

1. The Hundred: This exercise works on the core and involves lying on the ground, stretching arms over the head and legs forward, and lifting arms and legs in a rhythmic movement. This should be repeated 100 times.

2. Roll Up: Starting lying on the ground with legs together and arms over the head, lift yourself up in a fluid movement without back thrusts, bringing arms to the ceiling and then forward in parallel to the legs.

3. Neck Pull: This is a more challenging version of the roll up, with arms bent and hands clasped behind the head.

4. The Bridges: Lie down on the ground with legs bent and raise your pelvis while keeping arms and shoulders firmly attached to the ground. Focus on engaging the abdomen without contracting the buttocks.

5. Single-Leg Bridges: Similar to regular bridges, but with only one support while the other leg can be flexed at the chest or extended to the ceiling.

By incorporating these pilates exercises into your daily routine, you can improve your body’s strength, flexibility, and overall well-being. Whether you’re looking to build muscle or improve your posture, these exercises can be effective in achieving your fitness goals even from the comfort of your own home. So why not give them a try and see the positive impact they can have on your health and fitness.

