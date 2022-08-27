breaking latest news – It was the discovery and trend of recent years. Which enjoys excellent press, even if it is a training system that developed in the early twentieth century. We are talking about the pilates, or a method of voluntary control of the mind over the rest of the body structuresincluding organs and bowels.

“A practice that had among its great virtues the ability to benefit everyone: men, women, elderly, pregnant women, bruised and that mothers could practice with their children ”, writes Paìs.

Well, several scientific researches support the validity of this method and its health benefits, as it has been shown that improves muscle strength and flexibility, reduces chronic pain and relieves anxiety and depression.

But it has a drawback, compared to what everyone believes: it is not needed to lose weight, objective and true reason why many practice it. So much so that in the long months of the pandemic lockdown once again pilates was reported as one of the favorite practices, thanks to its effectiveness in harmonizing the body and mind.

It is also a tool for relaxation, especially in the days of contagion and confinement anxiety. As a practice, then, “Pilates has no followers or practitioners, but militants “notes Paìs, according to which one of the risks that always accompanied him was his “death by excess of success”, as those who access this practice sometimes arrive on the basis of too high or completely wrong expectations .

“And no, pilates is not for everyone”. That is, “it is not cardiovascular exercise and fat is burned globally throughout the body, so one of the most sought after goals, the six pack which also requires diet adjustment, will not be achieved”, says Diego Jerez, personal trainer independent.

Indeed, “Pilates teaches you something much more important: the rules for using your body, but it does not help to lose weight or to have a flat stomach “, he adds.” Those who learn to move their bodies can sit on the floor and play with their grandchildren at 80, those who don’t get injured at 40. If you get aesthetic results with Pilates it is because ‘healthy is beautiful’, and it is a consequence, but not the goal of the practice ”, assures Alberto Segovia, Pilates teacher, six hours of daily practice, founder of the Pilatesk4k platform.

The Paìs writes: “Against all odds, a few years ago we began to foresee the Pilatespocalisse (neologism to indicate a hypothetical apocalypse of Pilates). This theory argued that classrooms were becoming empty due to the advancement of disciplines with more transport and fun like Zumba, spinning or Cross Met ”.

Joseph Pilates, history and method of the founder of a body discipline

After all, the founder of what later became a discipline, a method, as well as a gymnastics, was not a doctor. Joseph Pilates was a German gymnast and a lover of boxingand it is known that he worked in a circus and trained Scotland Yard agents.

Survived the war and emigrated to the United States, published in 1934 “Your health: a system of corrective exercises that revolutionizes the entire field of Physical Education “, a book of just over 60 pages that is considered the manifesto of the “Pilates method”.

“In 10 sessions you feel better, in 20 you feel better and in 30 you have a completely new body.” Giuseppe Pilates is indeed credited with this phrase that today presides over the entry of many studios in the world.

In short, “Josep Pilates did what he could with what was known in his day and most of his postures have aged well, some have not. Science has shown that the spine is not designed to move too much and the postures that resulted in over-mobilization of the lower back have been adapted “, explains Alberto Segovia.

Therefore pilates “teaches something much more important: the rules of use of the body, but it is not used to lose weight or to have a flat stomach”, he adds.

And there are also people who “expect immediate results but we are faced with a method of body self-awareness that takes time. We have no idea how we move “, says Elena Briceño has been teaching Pilates for 17 years, she comes from the world of dance, which she has seen how people live away from their bodies until the first problems begin.

“Then they also discover muscles that they had never felt and considered”, says the teacher.

In the 1990s, Pilates was the best procedure against injuries considered as such by aerobics experts of the 1980s looking for a low impact workout. Madonna and Uma Thurman were two very famous star enthusiastic supporters.