Pilates on Reformer: Sculpt Your Physique and Reap the Benefits

Reformer Pilates: The Secret to a Sculpted Physique and More

Do you want an activity to get a sculpted physique and many other benefits? Pilates done on reformer is just what you were looking for.

In recent times, the reformer is becoming increasingly popular, a great tool that is used in classic pilates and which allows you to obtain excellent results. Training on the reformer allows you to get a strong and balanced physique.

The pilates method was founded by Joseph Pilates, and even though it is better known and widespread on the mat, the classic one was born on large tools, among which the most famous is the reformer. This type of activity is spreading more and more as it allows you to obtain excellent results without becoming exhausting for the body and without causing stress. It’s a low-impact workout that helps you sculpt your body perfectly, as well as providing many other benefits.

At first, it obviously won’t be possible to perform some more complex positions, but with constant and targeted training, it can significantly strengthen the core area, i.e., all the muscles present at the level of the abdomen in the central part of the body, with the direct consequence of being able to perform those exercises that at the beginning seemed so unattainable and complex. With proper training on the reformer, in addition to strengthening muscles, it improves balance and stability.

In this way, it is possible to assume a greater awareness of one’s body and also of one’s abilities and limits. “It represents the perfect workout for those who don’t have much experience or, due to age, are unable to practice other kinds of workouts. Strengthening your core muscles improves posture and helps prevent injury but also provides a stable foundation for the rest of your body,” explains Fuller.

The most commonly used tool, the reformer precisely, uses a sliding system and springs which are used to work the muscles thanks to a constant tension but not at all exhausting. The movements, therefore, with time, begin to become more and more fluid and breathing takes on a central role together with concentration. The important thing is to perform the movement correctly and not go overboard with the number of repetitions. This also significantly reduces the risk of injury and pain. Basically, this activity can be practiced in small groups or individually so that the teacher concentrates on specific individual needs.

In conclusion, reformer pilates is not only a fun and stimulating activity but also provides numerous benefits such as a sculpted physique, improved balance and stability, increased awareness of one’s body, and a reduction in the risk of injury. If you want to achieve these results while enjoying a low-impact workout, reformer pilates is the perfect choice for you. Give it a try and experience the positive changes in your body and overall well-being.

