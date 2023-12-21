Home » Pilates: you only need 5 minutes to sculpt your abdomen like the stars
Pilates has become the go-to choice for sculpting a toned and strong abdomen, and the best part is, it only takes 5 minutes a day. With the basic rules to follow, anyone can feel great and achieve excellent results with minimal effort.

This express training is gaining popularity as the perfect way to get in shape with few sacrifices. Pilates is the trend of the moment, with the most popular sporting activities in the world. The results of consistent practice come quickly and are visible on multiple fronts, making it an ideal form of toning and re-educational “gymnastics” for posture control and greater fluidity and harmony of movements.

In today’s busy world, fitting in a workout can be a challenge, but pilates provides a simple and effective solution. To ensure the success of this training, it is important to combine the exercises with a healthy lifestyle and daily movement in the open air.

Pilates represents the new frontier of well-being, where body and soul are interconnected to achieve psycho-physical well-being. Concentration and awareness are important when performing these exercises to avoid any negative impact on health. It is always recommended to seek advice from a doctor before starting any physical activity.

The discipline of pilates has seen great success in the new millennium, with a surge of videos on social media showcasing pilates exercises and successful workouts. In particular, TikTok has popularized pilates videos, giving rise to the trend of “TikTok pilates.”

Cosmopolitan magazine has selected a pilates training session to strengthen and tone the abdominals, even from the comfort of home. Developed by Samantha Clarke, a professional in the field and founder of Form, this session consists of leg extension exercises, alternating crunch, planks, and more, to be repeated in a circuit for five minutes a day.

With this method, anyone can carve out a few minutes each day to get back into shape without spending a penny. So, why not give pilates a try and sculpt your abdomen like the stars?

