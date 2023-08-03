Pill against all cancers, a new breakthrough in treatment arrives, how does it work?

A very encouraging news has arrived from the researchers of the City of Hope, one of the most prestigious cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. Indeed, one is being tested pill that would be able to defeat all types of cancer. A drug, currently tested on animals, which would correct the error that underlies the formation of neoplasms.

“Most targeted therapies focus on a single pathway, which allows the cunning cancer to mutate and eventually become resistant,” he said. Linda Malkas, professor in the City of Hope Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics. This time, however, the Pcna variant could be the key to stopping the birth of all tumors. “PCNA is like a major air terminal hub containing multiple air gates. The data suggest that Pcna is uniquely altered in cancer cells and this fact allowed us to design a drug that only targeted the shape of Pcna in cancer cells,” he stressed to the press, underlining how this pill is “a storm of snow shutting down a key airline hub, shutting down all inbound and outbound flights only on planes carrying cancer cells.”

Pill against all cancers: how it works

The research, which could open up new scenarios in the fight against cancer, was published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology ed is the first result of 20 years of work. The pill, tested in the laboratory on 70 different cancer cells, including those derived from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin and lung cancer, proved effective against all neoplasms.

At the base of the pill is the molecule with the code name AOH1996 targeting one protein, Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA) which is thought to help the growth and multiplication of malignant cells in the body. PCNA was always thought to be an uncontrollable protein, but City of Hope researchers have found they can.

The first tests showed how the molecule prevented cells with damaged DNA from dividing by blocking the replication of the defective DNA. In this way the molecule killed all the cancer cells by blocking their replication.

The researchers compared the drug to “a snowstorm shutting down a key airline hub, shutting down all inbound and outbound flights only on planes carrying cancer cells.”

At the moment, the pill has been tested in the laboratory on 70 different cancer cells – from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian – and has been found to be effective against all.

However, even if the initial results are promising, the studies have only been carried out on cellular and animal models, and the first phase of experimentation on humans has just begun.

Researchers hope that eventually the drug could be used alongside other treatments or as the only anti-cancer therapy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

