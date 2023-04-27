Pills and hospitalizations are not enough to rehabilitate those with mental disorders (27/04/2023)

“Our country has a fairly widespread problem of violence, starting from the places of daily life, towards women, children, the most fragile”, says the president. “Clearly here we are dealing with a person with important mental disorders, which have been grafted onto a personality of a certain type: not everyone is the same, I have personally met Gianluca Paul Seung and it was very clear to me that he was in serious difficulty. The question that arises, however, is what has been done for this boy, beyond the hospitalizations and drugs ». For the associations, it is not possible to think of dealing with suffering of this type only with pills: intensive rehabilitative interventions would be needed, which would allow the psychosocial recovery of the person. The lack of these paths in most of the Italian mental health departments – Dsm is a big problem, since the approval of the law associated with the name of Franco Basaglia; another important criticality is the lack of prevention. “Safeguarding mental health is done through political, economic and social interventions that concern all citizens”, continues Trincas, “such as support for frailty, the right to work and a home”. Even the regions that historically have always had cutting-edge services – Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, for example – are in difficulty at this historic moment. “In Trieste, the pride of Italian and European mental health, a frontal attack is underway,” says the president of Unasam, without mincing words. «Political choices for decades have not been oriented towards a true implementation of Law 180 and the operators are not trained with respect to the law. I have been experiencing mental health since the 1970s, with a brother and sister with mental health issues; i have been going through the history of this industry since the psychiatric hospital. In these 50 years there have been governments that have accepted some of our requests, perhaps because they already had certain sensitivities, others who arrived later demolished what had been done before. Over time I have seen so many attempts to question the reform». The stigma, in recent years, has increased considerably, hand in hand with the decrease in services and their progressive definancing. “There was also a great weakening due to what happened in the pandemic, when people didn’t have access to services or couldn’t see their family members,” comments Trincas. «Today we find ourselves without having operators available in the field; a multidisciplinary team is needed, which also includes psychologists, educators and social workers, who work together on the territory, also involving voluntary associations and the community. Now, however, the staff is in serious suffering: in Siniscola (province of Nuoro, ndr), for example, there is only one psychiatrist with 2,500 clients. In this way, however, it is not possible to do anything other than intervene on the emergency ». The problem, therefore, is also linked to the lack of attention to the implementation of Law 180 and the lack of human and material resources of the DSMs. Yet, now more than ever, there are those who praise the return of asylums. “The media have their share of responsibility, not only with regard to this episode,” concludes the president of Unasam. «The focus is always on sensationalism, on creating a sense of opposition and rebellion in public opinion, this is why the chilling comments we hear in recent days come out, such as “Lock them all up” or “Reopen the asylums”. There are those who say that the left would have been wrong to approve the 180, but this denotes profound ignorance: the law was adopted in 1978 by a Christian Democrat government and supported by a great Minister of Health of this alignment, Tina Anselmi “.