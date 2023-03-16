The body sends us signals but sometimes we don’t know how to interpret them, play this game with the back of your hand, look at the results

Sometimes the body sends signals, but we caught up in the routine of life are unable to identify them. Most of the time they are trifles, of course, for example a muscle-tension headache, or eye pain due to the effort associated with staring at screens for a long time.

In short, the discomforts of the body do not always refer to something serious, but then there are also cases in which constant pain can mean that we are neglecting something very important and we we are so busy with work and ‘living’ that we forget to take care of ourselves.

How many times when we are at work do we even forget to drink water? We lose track of time and neglect ourselves. When stress increases, cortisol in the circulation also increases, we swell, yet we don’t eat much, what’s wrong? To stay healthy it is important not to forget about yourself.

How to listen to our body, a little test that can make you think

The body speaks to us but we too must pay attention to listening to it. Thirst is often forgotten, for example, it is a stimulus that hides between stress and daily calls, but is important for performing vital functions in the best possible way. Most people today consume little water.

We eat salty and tasty, often junk food, or rather junk food, because we don’t have time to cook. Added to this is the fact that we forget to drink water, herbal teas, and eat fruit. As our skin starts to dehydrate. A great way to understand if we lack water is the one explained in this Tik Tok video.

Just pinch the skin on the back of our hand. In the event that the skin immediately returns to its starting position, this means that it will be well hydrated and supple. In the event that the skin should remain pinched before returning to lie down, however, it will mean a need for hydration.

Does that mean you need to drink more water? Also! But we must not think that after a day of drinking a lot of water the skin will change its appearance, it doesn’t really work like that. The body responds to stimuli over time therefore drink water every day it must become a constant habit, not an exception, otherwise the results will be impossible to see even over time.

Dermatologists also claim that in addition to drinking lots of water, it is also important to use creams and oils to protect the hydrolipidic film from atmospheric agents. In fact, the skin dries up not only due to lack of water but also due to the climate.

