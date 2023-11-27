“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: A COURSE IN FERRARA ON THE CARE RELATIONSHIP IN ONCOLOGY SCREENING PROGRAMS

The initiatives continue “Pink Autumn 2023”, breast cancer awareness campaignwhich includes the two Ferrara Health Authorities, the Municipality of Ferrara and various local voluntary organizations and associations.

October is traditionally defined as the “Pink Month”, with the aim of raising awareness of an increasingly large number of women on the fundamental importance of the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, informing them on the correctly healthy lifestyles to adopt and on the diagnostic checks to be carried out, as well as on innovations in the therapeutic field, both in the early and advanced stages of the disease. This year the events will also “extend” to the month of November: hence the idea of ​​calling the initiative “Pink Autumn”.

FIRST EDITION OF THE COURSE “HOW TO ACT THE CARE RELATIONSHIP IN ONCOLOGY SCREENING PROGRAMS”. It concludes Tuesday 28 November, from 2.30pm to 6.30pmthe series of meetings of the first edition of course “How to act in the care relationship in Oncology Screening programs” which took place over 4 days: 18, 25 October and 14, 28 November 2023.

The scientific event, organized by the Screening Center, will take place to Ferrara at the Meeting Room in sector 2 (second floor) of the Casa della Salute “Cittadella S. Rocco”. The course is aimed at professionals belonging to different professional categories, who operate in the context of oncology screening programs activated in the area.

The evolution of prevention and treatment, which has been underway for some years, increasingly places emphasis on a citizen-centred system; that is, capable of considering the person as a bearer of care resources. The care relationship which implies “taking care” of the person, both in health conditions and in illnesses and at the end of life, therefore assumes particular importance. Observation, listening, trust, empowermentcome into play in the care relationship and these skills belong to the “world” of counseling and communicating “bad news.” The healthcare professional certainly has a central role in creating the climate that allows the patient to feel at ease. The counseling it is therefore a process in which the dialogue between carers and the relationship with relatives and patients becomes a set of advice, recommendations and instructions. The objective of the course is to develop relational skills that can produce a change in the behavior of professionals who act in the field of oncological screening, so as to improve the care relationship.