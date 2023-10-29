Home » “PINK AUTUMN 2023”: ANDOS INITIATIVE FOR THE PREVENTION OF BREAST CANCER
“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: ANDOS INITIATIVE FOR THE PREVENTION OF BREAST CANCER

The initiatives continue “Pink Autumn 2023”, breast cancer awareness campaignwhich includes the two Ferrara Health Authorities, the Municipality of Ferrara and various local voluntary organizations and associations.

October is traditionally defined as the “Pink Month”, with the aim of raising awareness of an increasingly large number of women on the fundamental importance of the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, informing them on the correctly healthy lifestyles to adopt and on the diagnostic checks to be carried out, as well as on innovations in the therapeutic field, both in the early and advanced stages of the disease. This year the events will also “extend” to the month of November: hence the idea of ​​calling the initiative “Pink Autumn”.

ANDOS MEETING FROM KIABI. Saturday 28 e Sunday October 29th the appointment will take place “Andos da Kiabi”an information day on breast cancer which will take place at the Ferrara shop in via Pigna 1.

These are individual interviews with professionals which will take place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October, from 3pm to 7pm.

For information call 0532.977697: a store manager will answer.

