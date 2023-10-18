Home » “PINK AUTUMN 2023”: SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER IS “BRA DAY”
“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER IS “BRA DAY”

“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER IS “BRA DAY”

The initiatives continue “Pink Autumn 2023”, breast cancer awareness campaignwhich includes the two Ferrara Health Authorities, the Municipality of Ferrara and various local voluntary organizations and associations.

October is traditionally defined as the “Pink Month”, with the aim of raising awareness of an increasingly large number of women on the fundamental importance of the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, informing them on the correctly healthy lifestyles to adopt and on the diagnostic checks to be carried out, as well as on innovations in the therapeutic field, both in the early and advanced stages of the disease. This year the events will also “extend” to the month of November: hence the idea of ​​calling the initiative “Pink Autumn”.

CONFERENCE “BRA DAY: AWARENESS OF BREAST RECONSTRUCTION AFTER MASTECTOMY”. Saturday October 21st 2023 at theLeoniceno Hall of the “Cittadella San Rocco” in Ferrara, from 10.00 to 12.00, the conference will take place, open to citizens, “Bra Day: awareness of breast reconstruction after mastectomy”. The scientific appointment will see, after the greetings of General Management of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies and of Dr. Marcella Marchi (President of ANDOS Ferrara)the intervention of Dr. Federico Contedini (Director of the Plastic Surgery Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara).

The initiative will end with a musical performance by “Ferrara Barbershop Quartet” (School of Modern Music). Furthermore, all women who participate in the event will be able to ask doubts and questions directly to the professionals present and book consultations on reconstructive surgery. Participants will also receive a small gift from “Martha Health Care”a professional company that deals with oncological aesthetic treatments.

The “BRA Day” aims to raise awareness of breast reconstruction, which involves many breast centers throughout Italy. This day aims to promote awareness andaccess to clear and adequate information for all women who want to consider breast reconstruction after breast cancer surgery. All patients who are candidates for breast reconstruction should be made aware of the options available to them. Regaining bodily integrity is often what allows one to definitively overcome the bad experience of cancer and return to normality.

