Pioli after Milan-Lazio: ‘Leao injury? He’s serene, maybe he stopped in time’

Stephen Pioli he is happier for Milan’s victory than worried about Leao’s physical problem: “There is only satisfaction with the performance and the victory, we are not happy with our ranking and this match was too important. We can win even without him, when our game is at a high level, you can do without singles like today”.

After leaving the field, Leao seemed very worried about the muscle injury he suffered. Pioli, however, throws water on the fire: “I saw him calm a little while ago, he felt good. Maybe better wait for tomorrow’s exams , it doesn’t seem like a very serious thing, but it’s true that we play in four days. I trust my players and he seemed to be doing better, from what he told me at the end of the game he seems to have stopped in time.”

“We have to enjoy the Champions League derby”

The Rossoneri coach claimed the turnover in the midweek round, criticized for the draw against Cremonese: “With the higher turnover today we were much more on the ball than Lazio who had changed fewer men on Wednesday. With the sun and the heat, being physically at the top was essential. Before Wednesday we time to recover”. Now all thoughts are for the Champions League semi-final against Inter: “We have to enjoy it until the minute before the match starts. We feel emotion and happiness in being able to face this opportunity. We will prepare and play with the usual serenity”.

“Theo can become the best in the world”

Pioli pampered Theo Hernandez when leaving the field. “What did we say to each other? Our things, they remain between us. I like talking to my players. Hair color? I always wake up in the morning of every game a little worried. More beautiful goal than the one against Atalanta? had a large specific gravity. Theo must be obsessed with being the best full-back in the worldfor players who have made it to the World Cup, it’s a really tiring season.”