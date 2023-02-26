With a goal in each half the Milan overcome by 2-0 l’Atalanta a San Siro in the postponement of the 24th day of A league and hook theInter in second place in the standings with 47 points, -18 from Napoli but at +5 on Lazio fifth engaged tomorrow against Sampdoria. Second knockout in a row, however, for Atalanta who now slip to -6 from the zone Champions League. A Milan that seems to have rediscovered the lost solidity by closing the fourth consecutive game without conceding a goal, between the championship and the Champions League. Match decided in the first half by an own goal by Musso on a splendid shot from outside by Theo Hernandez and from the second consecutive goal of Messiah. Pioli can smile with the return to the field of Maignan between the poles and of Ibrahimovic who made his season debut after a long injury. The 41-year-old Swedish striker was even missing for 280 days, with the last game played on May 22, 2022 in Reggio Emilia against the Sassuolo in the match that gave Milan the Scudetto. The only notes out of tune the admonitions of Lion e Krunicboth warned they will miss the next race with the Fiorentina.

Serie A, Milan-Atalanta 2-0: match report and statistics

Serie A standings

The formations chosen by Pioli and Gasperini

In the Rossoneri ranks, Pioli finds Maignan in goal while confirming his confidence in the young Thiaw in the now usual three-man defense with Rabbit e Tomori. On the bands space for Messias and Theo Hernandez with Tone them and Krunic in the middle of the field. Forward brahim diaz and Leao behind Giroud with Ibrahimovic on the bench. In Atalanta, Gasperini deploys a similar module with Lookman ed ederson on the trocar behind the emerging striker Højlund. Despite the rain and cold still a hit with the public San Siro, with over 72,000 tickets sold. Many guests and VIPs are expected tonight, on the final day of the Milan Fashion Week. Special guests of the evening Maye Musk – model, dietician, entrepreneur and influencer, as well as mother of Elon Musk – and the Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Musso’s own goal unlocks the result

Vehement start to the match for Milan, immediately dangerous in the first few minutes first with a free-kick from the edge of Tonali high and then with a left foot from the center of the area by Guroud which always ends over the crossbar. Prolonged possession of the ball by Milan, looking for a gap in the Bergamo defense. Gasperini’s boys defend well and when they can they try to trigger the speed of Lookman and Højlund to scare the Rossoneri rearguard. In the 25th minute Milan went through thanks to a splendid left-footed volley from outside the box by Theo Hernandez crashing first against the post and then on the back of Musso before ending up on the net. The Argentine goalkeeper was unlucky, but the technical gesture of the French winger was sensational.

In the second half Messias doubles

Atalanta tries to react, but leaves room for the AC Milan counterattack with Leao who almost doubles twice at the turn of the half hour. At the start of the second half, Atalanta tried to raise their center of gravity to push Milan into their own half. Gasperini’s team, however, was unable to find openings in the mobile and attentive Rossoneri defence. In this sense, Tonali’s work in retreat in the central area is fundamental. So on the counterattack Milan is still close to doubling on two occasions: first with Giroud and then with Lion. In both circumstances a prodigious Musso keeps Atalanta alive. The Argentine goalkeeper also repeats himself on Messias, a few moments after Boga had entered the Orobic ranks in place of Ederson to give more vivacity to the offensive maneuver. Also out Lookman for Muriel. Twenty from the end, two other sensational occasions failed on the counterattack by Milan: the first with Leao, who clamorously butts an easy support in front of goal following an assist from the left by Tonali, the second with Messias who, a stone’s throw from Musso, takes a corner from an assist of Leao. With just over a quarter of an hour from the end, Pioli sends on the field The Ketelaere instead of Diaz and above all Ibrahimovic for Giroud. The Swede is eager and immediately tries to show off, going to annoy the defenders of the Goddess. The team follows him and it is no coincidence that in the 86th minute the well-deserved double comes from Messiah, with a delicious touch underneath to override Musso on a deep assist from Leao. It is the knockout blow that stuns Atalanta. San Siro explodes and lets go to a new evening of celebration.