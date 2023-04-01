The iron triptych between the championship and the Champions with the Napoli. Stefano Pioli presents the big match at the Maradona stadium at the press conference. “These two months are the decisive ones and we can still do a lot – explained the Milan coach – A year ago nobody bet on us, now few believe in usfew believe that we can get past the quarterfinals, that we can get to the top four. It is a season that can become even glorious, but also a bit negative“. On the return to defense at 4: “There is this hypothesis. We tried both, if we play for Milan we can win. If we don’t play for Milan we risk losing.”

THE PIOLI CONFERENCE

Leao arrives first from the national teams. Is he the symbol of this Milan?



“These two months are the decisive ones and we can still do a lot. So far they are partial verdicts and judgments”.

What Milan is coming compared to that of a year ago?



“During the break, I told my parents that nothing has changed. A year ago nobody thought we could win the Scudetto, this year nobody believes we can go beyond the quarter-finals, that we can reach the top four. It’s a season that can become even glorious , but also a bit negative. What happened last year doesn’t count anymore, we have to focus on the last 10 in the league and the 5 in the Champions League.”

Is it time to go back to 4 in defense?



“There is this hypothesis, even though we have never talked about these things. We have tried them both. If we play as Milan we can win. If we don’t play as Milan we risk losing.”

Can Milan repeat the first leg?



“It was one of the few games in which we hadn’t chosen to go in high numbers, but we had waited for them a little bit. There will be difficulties, we face a team of level but I believe a lot in my team. My boys know they have to push hard. maximum and that they must go beyond their limits”.

Napoli will be without Osimhen…



“It’s obvious that he’s very strong, but Napoli have won seven consecutive games without him. My choices won’t be conditioned by his presence or not.”

There is some skepticism. How come? Will you rely a little on the Scudetto men who know how to win?



“It’s a very responsible and cohesive group that has never let itself be influenced too much by what is said outside Milanello. We know that we have done much better in the Champions League and much worse in the league, but we can fix it. For tomorrow’s choices, I will choose the players who allow me to play the best match, counting on the fact that spare parts can also make the difference in such a delicate match.”

What does Napoli have more than Milan? And what is Milan more than Napoli?



“Napoli had more continuity of results and the last two months of the league weren’t positive for us. We didn’t deserve to lose in the first leg. The two Champions League matches will be different from tomorrow’s, it’s a different competition, they take over other factors that cannot be affected by tomorrow night’s match”.

One point in the last 3 races: did the stop take away or help?



“I would have liked to play the day after Udine. We managed the break in the best possible way, with two injuries from the national teams. The team is fine and ready.”

Are Leao convinced that second striker is your favorite role?



“Yes. Tomorrow it will be the same. Leao can go wherever he wants, as long as he doesn’t go under the ball.”

Is the team ready to move forward without Ibra?



“I am the biggest fan of Zlatan for what he has done, but it is too simplistic to indicate that Zlatan is the only reason for the growth of the team. We have all grown and improved, even with negative and positive experiences. The team is able to play well without Zlatan. It was very difficult to win the Scudetto and it is even more difficult to reconfirm ourselves, but it can still be a very important season.”

Will you have to rotate in the league for the Champions League?



“Yes, but we’ll talk about it in that week, first there’s room to recover and above all there’s room for one game at a time: we have to do well in the league as well.”

Sacchi used to say that you need ‘an eye, patience and luck’: is it the same for tomorrow?



“I wish Sacchi and Zaccheroni on their birthday. Those three are quite important ingredients, we have to add quality to them”.

Should Milan do as Sinner did last night like Alcaraz?



“Sinner played with quality, spirit, mentality. They will certainly be useful. The last two months have been below our quality, but the team has not forgotten how to prepare and how certain matches are played”.