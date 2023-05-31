Home » Pippo Baudo, the clinical situation precipitated: rushed to hospital | Huge drama
Health

by admin
The historic conductor and that illness that struck him in the past: what really happened to Pippo Baudo? Here is the truth.

Time passes and for several years now he has decided to retire from television, but his presence does not stop being felt. As iconic conductor as he was, his opinion of him always falls under the magnifying glass of critics and media.

In a historic moment where, due to the new government, Rai is experiencing a period of great changes, too Goofy Baudo he wanted to have his say.

In a note by Ansa it is read: “It was a clever subdivision – referring to Che tempo che fa – it gave space to representatives of every political tendency and therefore it was a plural Rai. Today, however, there is a tendency to want to control, regulate. The public service must guarantee everyone the right to speak, it must put all the cards on the table, then the spectator chooses the ones he wants ”.

A more than legitimate thought of freedom of expression, which once again brings to light the reason why Goofy Baudo has always been loved by the public. However, about his health state, the man has never revealed much about the event that saw him starred in a terrible episode.

Pippo Baudo: Emergency transport to the hospital

As many know, the health conditions of Goofy Baudo they weren’t always the best. First of all we will remember when in the 70s, at the height of his career, the conductor discovered he had a terrible thyroid cancer. After several treatments he managed to eradicate the disease.

In 2015 comes the decision to abandon the world of television; a choice that led Baudo to come to terms with various hypotheses in this regard, including a possible relapse of the disease. The rumors have been denied by himself who has repeatedly claimed to be fine, but four years earlier, we saw him starring in a terrible story.

Pippo Baudo – lineadiretta24.it

In September 2011 Pippo Baudo is struck by an illness. From what emerged from the first rumors, the clinical situation would seem to have precipitated: it would have been acerebral ischemia. While in storage at the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome, Baudo told the press agency Ansa: “I’m fine”, it was just “a pressure surge“. The hypothetical ischemia was therefore disproven. The person concerned said: “I followed the advice of my heart surgeon, Professor Cosimo Conito, who has been following me for some time, to undergo some tests at the Sant’Andrea hospital, which will be completed within the day. Tomorrow – concludes Baudo – I will be discharged”. So it was, but nothing more was known about the results of the exams.

