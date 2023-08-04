Piramal Pharma Limited announces consolidated results for Q1FY24

04.08.2023 – 14:28
Piramal Pharma Limited
Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire)
Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), today announced its consolidated results for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30 June 2023.
Consolidated financial figures
(In INR Crores)
Declarations
Q1
FY24
Q1
FY23
YoY growth
Q4
FY23
QoQ growth
income from operations
1,749
1,482
18 %
2,164
-19 %
CDMO
898
770
17 %
1,285
-30 %
Complex Hospital Generic (CHG)
617
508
22 %
702
-12 %
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH)
239
211
13 %
206
16 %
EBITDA
171
89#
92 %
376
-55 %
EBITDA Margin
10 %
6 %
17 %
PAT
-99
-109
N / A
50
-297 %
PAT Marge
-6 %
-7 %
2 %
# Q1 FY23 EBITDA had one-time impact on inventory margin of INR 68 crore.
Key Highlights for Q1FY24
Revenue from operations grew 18% yoy in Q1FY24, driven by a broad-based performance across all three businesses – CDMO, CHG and ICH. EBITDA margin in Q1FY24 was 10%, an improvement yoy compared to 6 % in Q1FY23, driven by healthy revenue growth and cost optimization measures.We maintain our quality record with zero OAIs (Official Action Indicated) as we successfully completed the US FDA inspection at the Pithampur facility with no findings.We have our Management team strengthened by appointing Jeffrey Hampton as President and Chief Operating Officer for Piramal Critical Care (CHG business). We have announced the details of our rights offering: INR Rights Price. 81, record date August 2, 2023 and entitlement ratio 5:46.
Nandini Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Pharma Dream said: “We had a positive start to the new financial year with healthy revenue growth and an improvement in our EBITDA margins. Our CDMO business continues to see orders coming in, particularly for our differentiated offerings and innovation-related work. Our inhalation anesthesia portfolio is experiencing healthy demand. Our India Consumer Healthcare business is delivering good growth driven by power brands. We continue to maintain our best-in-class quality record and are also taking several ESG initiatives to responsibly grow our business. In the past, our H2 has been better than H1 in terms of both sales and profitability. We are working to capitalize on our good start to the fiscal year and continue this momentum to deliver a healthy year-on-year performance for the remainder of the year. We believe in the growth potential of our company and accordingly execute our strategic priorities to create value for our shareholders. Our promoters and promoter groups have agreed to subscribe to the extent of 100% of the equity interest offered in our rights offering, reaffirming their confidence in the underlying strengths of our business.”
Key business highlights for the Q1FY24:
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
Sustained order intake and strong execution in Q1FY24 Continued good demand for our differentiated offering in the niche areas of high potency APIs, peptides, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and patent API development and manufacturing. Recently expanded capacity at differentiated offering sites to support customer demand.Advanced antibody drug conjugate (ADC) capacity at Grangemouth facility to strengthen our position in the ADC market.YoY Demand improvement for our generic API business.Our quality assurance remains on track – Fiscal first quarter In 2024 (Q1FY24) we successfully passed 8 regulatory inspections (including a US FDA inspection at our Pithampur facility) as well as multiple customer audits.Cost optimization, strategy of sourcing and operational excellence initiatives to mitigate inflationary pressures and improve profitability.
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
The positive trend in inhalational anesthetic (IA) sales continued, mainly driven by strong demand for sevoflurane. Expansion of inhalational anesthesia capacity to meet growing demand. Intrathecal portfolio in the US continues to maintain a leading market share +27 new products representing different stages of development. Introducing 1 new product in Q1FY24Jeffrey Hampton has been appointed President & Chief Operating Officer of CHG Business. Jeff has previously worked with Accord Healthcare, Inc. and Apotex Inc.
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):
11 new products and 3 new SKUs launched in Q1FY24 Further investment in media and retail will be made to support growth of key brands. Power brands: Littles, Lacto Calamine, Polycrol, Tetmosol and I-range, are in Q1FY24 at 15 % YoY growth, contributing to 43% of ICH sales revenue. E-commerce grew more than 18% YoY in Q1FY24. There is a wide reach in general retail, as does our presence in alternatives distribution channels including e-commerce, modern commerce and our own direct-to-customer website, Wellify.in.
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account
(In INR Crores)
Reported Financial Data
Declarations
Q1FY24
Q1FY23
Changes to the previous year
Q4FY22
Changes to the previous quarter
income from operations
1,749
1,482
18 %
2,164
-19 %
Other revenue
38
72
-47 %
25
56 %
total income
1,787
1,554
15 %
2,188
-18 %
material costs
627
574
9 %
840
-25 %
personnel expenses
496
461
8 %
474
5 %
Other expenses
494
430
15 %
499
-1 %
EBITDA
171
89#
92 %
376
-55 %
financing costs
119
62
90 %
104
14 %
depreciation
174
162
7 %
184
-6 %
Share of the result of associated companies
14
20
-28 %
8
85 %
profit before taxes
-107
-115
-7 %
95
-213 %
Steer
-9
-6
THAT
45
-119 %
net profit after tax
-99
-109
N / A
50
-297 %
special item
0
0
0
Net profit after tax after special items
-99
-109
N / A
50
-297 %
# Q1 FY23 EBITDA had one-time impact on inventory margin of INR 68 crore
Q1FY24 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will hold an investor/analyst conference call on August 4, 2023 at 10:00 am IST to discuss its Q1FY24 results.
The dial-in details for the call are as follows:
Event
location and time
phone number
conference call on
4. August 2023
India – 10:00 (IST)
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Direct Number)
1 800 120 1221 (toll free number)
US – 12:30 p.m
(Eastern Time – New York)
Toll-free number
18667462133
UNITED KINGDOM – 5:30am
(London local time)
Toll-free number
08081011573
Singapore – 12:30pm
(Singapore local time)
Toll-free number
8001012045
Hong Kong – 12:30pm
(Hong Kong local time)
Toll-free number
800964448
Choose express entry with the Diamond Pass™
Please use this link for pre-registration to reduce waiting time at the time of participation –
About Piramal Pharma Ltd:
Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL comprises Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing company, and Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex generics business for hospitals, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, a company that sells over-the-counter products. In addition, one of PPL’s affiliates, Allergan India Private Limited, is a JV with AbbVie Inc. and has established itself as a leader in the field of ophthalmic therapies. In addition, PPL holds a minority stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from Carlyle Group.
For more information please go to: www.piramaI.com/pharma II inker1In I Facebook I Twitter.
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169456/Nandini_Piramal.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/4196563/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piramal-pharma-limited-gibt-konsolidierte-ergebnisse-fur-q1fy24-bekannt-301893590.html
Press contact:
Rajiv Banerjee,
Corporate Communications,
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. rajiv.banerjee@piramal.com (+919920454102) I For investors: Gagan Borana General Manager – Investor Relations & Sustainability,
gagan.borana@piramal.com
Original content from: Piramal Pharma Limited, transmitted by news aktuell