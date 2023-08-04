Piramal Pharma Limited announces consolidated results for Q1FY24

Piramal Pharma Limited

Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire)

Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), today announced its consolidated results for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30 June 2023.

Consolidated financial figures

(In INR Crores)

Declarations

Q1

FY24

Q1

FY23

YoY growth

Q4

FY23

QoQ growth

income from operations

1,749

1,482

18 %

2,164

-19 %

CDMO

898

770

17 %

1,285

-30 %

Complex Hospital Generic (CHG)

617

508

22 %

702

-12 %

India Consumer Healthcare (ICH)

239

211

13 %

206

16 %

EBITDA

171

89#

92 %

376

-55 %

EBITDA Margin

10 %

6 %

17 %

PAT

-99

-109

N / A

50

-297 %

PAT Marge

-6 %

-7 %

2 %

# Q1 FY23 EBITDA had one-time impact on inventory margin of INR 68 crore.

Key Highlights for Q1FY24

Revenue from operations grew 18% yoy in Q1FY24, driven by a broad-based performance across all three businesses – CDMO, CHG and ICH. EBITDA margin in Q1FY24 was 10%, an improvement yoy compared to 6 % in Q1FY23, driven by healthy revenue growth and cost optimization measures.We maintain our quality record with zero OAIs (Official Action Indicated) as we successfully completed the US FDA inspection at the Pithampur facility with no findings.We have our Management team strengthened by appointing Jeffrey Hampton as President and Chief Operating Officer for Piramal Critical Care (CHG business). We have announced the details of our rights offering: INR Rights Price. 81, record date August 2, 2023 and entitlement ratio 5:46.

Nandini Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Pharma Dream said: “We had a positive start to the new financial year with healthy revenue growth and an improvement in our EBITDA margins. Our CDMO business continues to see orders coming in, particularly for our differentiated offerings and innovation-related work. Our inhalation anesthesia portfolio is experiencing healthy demand. Our India Consumer Healthcare business is delivering good growth driven by power brands. We continue to maintain our best-in-class quality record and are also taking several ESG initiatives to responsibly grow our business. In the past, our H2 has been better than H1 in terms of both sales and profitability. We are working to capitalize on our good start to the fiscal year and continue this momentum to deliver a healthy year-on-year performance for the remainder of the year. We believe in the growth potential of our company and accordingly execute our strategic priorities to create value for our shareholders. Our promoters and promoter groups have agreed to subscribe to the extent of 100% of the equity interest offered in our rights offering, reaffirming their confidence in the underlying strengths of our business.”

Key business highlights for the Q1FY24:

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):

Sustained order intake and strong execution in Q1FY24 Continued good demand for our differentiated offering in the niche areas of high potency APIs, peptides, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and patent API development and manufacturing. Recently expanded capacity at differentiated offering sites to support customer demand.Advanced antibody drug conjugate (ADC) capacity at Grangemouth facility to strengthen our position in the ADC market.YoY Demand improvement for our generic API business.Our quality assurance remains on track – Fiscal first quarter In 2024 (Q1FY24) we successfully passed 8 regulatory inspections (including a US FDA inspection at our Pithampur facility) as well as multiple customer audits.Cost optimization, strategy of sourcing and operational excellence initiatives to mitigate inflationary pressures and improve profitability.

Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):

The positive trend in inhalational anesthetic (IA) sales continued, mainly driven by strong demand for sevoflurane. Expansion of inhalational anesthesia capacity to meet growing demand. Intrathecal portfolio in the US continues to maintain a leading market share +27 new products representing different stages of development. Introducing 1 new product in Q1FY24Jeffrey Hampton has been appointed President & Chief Operating Officer of CHG Business. Jeff has previously worked with Accord Healthcare, Inc. and Apotex Inc.

India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):

11 new products and 3 new SKUs launched in Q1FY24 Further investment in media and retail will be made to support growth of key brands. Power brands: Littles, Lacto Calamine, Polycrol, Tetmosol and I-range, are in Q1FY24 at 15 % YoY growth, contributing to 43% of ICH sales revenue. E-commerce grew more than 18% YoY in Q1FY24. There is a wide reach in general retail, as does our presence in alternatives distribution channels including e-commerce, modern commerce and our own direct-to-customer website, Wellify.in.

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

(In INR Crores)

Reported Financial Data

Declarations

Q1FY24

Q1FY23

Changes to the previous year

Q4FY22

Changes to the previous quarter

income from operations

1,749

1,482

18 %

2,164

-19 %

Other revenue

38

72

-47 %

25

56 %

total income

1,787

1,554

15 %

2,188

-18 %

material costs

627

574

9 %

840

-25 %

personnel expenses

496

461

8 %

474

5 %

Other expenses

494

430

15 %

499

-1 %

EBITDA

171

89#

92 %

376

-55 %

financing costs

119

62

90 %

104

14 %

depreciation

174

162

7 %

184

-6 %

Share of the result of associated companies

14

20

-28 %

8

85 %

profit before taxes

-107

-115

-7 %

95

-213 %

Steer

-9

-6

THAT

45

-119 %

net profit after tax

-99

-109

N / A

50

-297 %

special item

0

0

0

Net profit after tax after special items

-99

-109

N / A

50

-297 %

# Q1 FY23 EBITDA had one-time impact on inventory margin of INR 68 crore

Q1FY24 Earnings Conference Call

Piramal Pharma Limited will hold an investor/analyst conference call on August 4, 2023 at 10:00 am IST to discuss its Q1FY24 results.

The dial-in details for the call are as follows:

Event

location and time

phone number

conference call on

4. August 2023

India – 10:00 (IST)

+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Direct Number)

1 800 120 1221 (toll free number)

US – 12:30 p.m

(Eastern Time – New York)

Toll-free number

18667462133

UNITED KINGDOM – 5:30am

(London local time)

Toll-free number

08081011573

Singapore – 12:30pm

(Singapore local time)

Toll-free number

8001012045

Hong Kong – 12:30pm

(Hong Kong local time)

Toll-free number

800964448

Choose express entry with the Diamond Pass™

Please use this link for pre-registration to reduce waiting time at the time of participation –

About Piramal Pharma Ltd:

Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL comprises Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing company, and Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex generics business for hospitals, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, a company that sells over-the-counter products. In addition, one of PPL’s ​​affiliates, Allergan India Private Limited, is a JV with AbbVie Inc. and has established itself as a leader in the field of ophthalmic therapies. In addition, PPL holds a minority stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from Carlyle Group.

For more information please go to: www.piramaI.com/pharma

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169456/Nandini_Piramal.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/4196563/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piramal-pharma-limited-gibt-konsolidierte-ergebnisse-fur-q1fy24-bekannt-301893590.html

Original content from: Piramal Pharma Limited

