More blood a Mergellina. On the night of Sunday to Monday, a couple crossing in was run over Sannazzaro Squarea few meters from the place where he lost his life Joseph Iazzetta, the 62-year-old overwhelmed on the pedestrian crossing on 18 September. This time, a 40-year-old and a 37-year-old, both residing in the province of Avellino, were thrown from a car which ran away after the impact. The man is hospitalized in intensive care, with a reserved prognosis, while the woman, with a fractured pelvis and trauma to the whole body, is hospitalized at the Ospedale del Mare.

It must have been a carefree evening for the couple who, after eating a pizza, returned to the caror. The two were crossing the square when they were run over by a pirate car and found themselves crushed on the asphalt. “I heard a crash and headed towards the square where there was a man and a woman on the ground, with their bellies facing downwards,” he says. Francesco Basileone of the workers of the Mergellina chalet who relived the nightmare of Elvira, her colleague and friend fatally run over by a centaur on via Caracciolo on the night between 28 and 29 August. “The man was helpless, the woman asked for help” continues Francesco who, with the committee he founded, collected thousands of signatures for the installation of speed bumps on via Caracciolo and in the Mergellina area.

At the scene of the accident, around one o’clock in the morning, the municipal policemen of the accident section commanded by Antonio Muriano, have found traces that could identify the area of ​​the investment. These are the strips, now with traffic lights, in the part of piazza Sannazaro that overlooks via Caracciolo. From the first findings carried out on the spot, therefore, it would seem that the couple was noticed by a car that had stopped to allow them to pass and immediately afterwards, however, a second car, after overtaking the first, hit them and ran away. In the next few hours, the video surveillance images and the testimonies recorded by Muriano’s men will be analyzed. The traffic lights, at the time of the investment, worked normally although their operation is at the center of the protests of the residents who attribute “too long times for the pedestrian crossing, up to 5 minutes of waiting”.

During the night, the pirate car returned to the scene of the accident to make itself available to the authorities but, in any case, the investigations will proceed against the 24-year-old Neapolitan driving the Fiat 500 who fled, for very serious injuries and omissions to rescue. According to what was reported by the young man driving, after an initial moment, seized by panic, the 24-year-old would have looked for a carabinieri station to turn himself in, then deciding to return to Piazza Sannazaro to make himself available to the authorities. What the young man reported will be examined by the municipal policemen who, in the meantime, have seized the Fiat 500 and subjected the 24-year-old to tests to detect the intake of alcohol or drugs.

As will be remembered in Piedigrotta, last October, it was Alessandra Navarra who lost her life, she, too, was crossing the road at the pedestrian crossing. Elvira’s brother, Mustafà, however, was on a bike when he was run over by a pirate car. Finally the little Christian Carezza mortally invested in June on the sidewalk and Gennaro Rubinacci, same fate but in via Bakù.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino