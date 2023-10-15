Pirola variant, here are the 11 symptoms to monitor. In Italy (slight) increase in Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths: all the data

New Covid cases in Italy rise by 13% and the incidence rises from 66 to 75 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. This is what emerges from the weekly monitoring of the Ministry of Health and the ISS. The employment rate in the medical area is 5%, equal to 3,146 hospitalized patients, a slight increase compared to 7 days ago when it was 4.4%. Occupancy in intensive care is stable, equal to 1.1% (94 hospitalized) compared to 0.9% 7 days ago. The Rt index rises to 0.96 compared to 0.90 a week ago, still below the epidemic threshold. The highest weekly incidence rate remains between 80 and 89 years of age. Slightly decreasing in the 0-9 year age group.

