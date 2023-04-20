Pisan doctor founds start-up to treat sleep disorders with telemedicine

Sleep, and the diagnosis makes itself. It’s called ‘Dormi’ the first wearable device that allows continuous monitoring of sleep disorders, validated from a scientific point of view and capable of providing the doctor, remotely, with reliable clinical data that can be analyzed with certified algorithms. It was developed by Ugo Faraguna, professor of physiology at the University of Pisa, who explains: “It is a normal sensor bracelet, but we have modified it to offer the doctor a diagnostic tool”. Real telemedicine, in the hands of a doctor capable of making diagnoses and setting up therapies.

“Monitoring sleep disorders is difficult – he explains – because it requires invasive tools and time to make repeated measurements. But it is crucial, because the quality of sleep affects health and is one of the main risk factors for the development of diseases neurodegenerative such as dementias and Parkinson’s disease”. Thus, while we all learned to measure our blood pressure and to consider it as good as close to the golden values ​​120/80, we are still behind on our sleep.

Faraguna, after spending a long time in Madison studying the physiology of sleep with Giulio Tononi (one of the world‘s leading experts on the subject), understood the leap in quality contained in wearable devices and founded the startup Sleepacta. Initially the funding came from ‘Samba’, a small local incubator, and partly from crowdfunding, then came Red Lions, an investment fund in the Pisa area. Today i diagnostic bracelets of Sleepacta begin to spread on the market and expand their clientele day by day among medical centers, hospitals, pharmacy networks. “Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of good sleep for mental health, and health in general,” explains Sleepacta CEO Hannah Teichmann Prisco. That is, says Faraguna, “Sleepacta wants to do what the sphygmomanometer did with hypertension.”

Obviously, all of this also provides guarantees in terms of privacy: “The physiological and health data belong to the person, not to whoever sells the bracelets. And the person can authorize the doctor to read them, as for each visit. We can then anonymize them”. Also because, in practice, you put a ‘Dormi’ on your wrist and take it off a week later, and you don’t even have to take it off to take a shower. Meanwhile he collects a series of data such as heart rate, arterial saturation, position, movement. “All these parameters feed a neural network that uses the same artificial intelligence tools that are invading the network (ChatGPT and similar). These networks learn to analyze our health data and generate a medical report on the architecture of our sleep, and they estimate the risk of having sleep pathologies such as sleep apnea. It is a kind of non-invasive sleep holter that you attach to your wrist”, explains Faraguna.

