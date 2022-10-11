Home Health Pisan internist at the head of the microcirculation study group
Health

Pisan internist at the head of the microcirculation study group

Pisan internist at the head of the microcirculation study group

Agostino Virdis, full professor of Internal Medicine of the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine of the University of Pisa and current director of the Postgraduate School of Internal Medicine as well as of the Departmental Section of Medicine 2 of the Aoup, was recently appointed president of the study group European on microcirculation (which also includes professor Stefano Taddei, professor Stefano Masi and doctor Alessandro Mengozzi), belonging to the European Hypertension Society (ESH).

The European study groups, set up by the ESH Board of Directors, arise expressly from the desire to bring together, under the direction of a scientific figure of reference, the major international researchers who, with their collaborators and making their own laboratory available, share the same field of research and scientific interest. Among the main purposes, to promote international scientific projects by favoring the cultural exchange and study techniques between research groups, to promote the publication of scientific works, position papers and consensus documents on main scientific topics and to promote identification, cultural growth. and support for young researchers.

