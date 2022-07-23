news-main-body”>

DoNews July 22 (Liu Wenxuan) Google previewed the Bluetooth audio automatic switching technology during CES, and now this technology has officially come to the Pixel Buds Pro.

If your phone or tablet supports Bluetooth multipoint connection, Android will be able to switch from one product to another. For example, when a call comes in while you are watching a show on the tablet, the Pixel Buds Pro can automatically switch to the phone. It’s convenient for you to answer the phone, and when you hang up, it will switch back to the tablet audio, just like Apple’s AirPods. The device will also display a notification when the switch occurs. If you don’t want to switch, you can press the notification to cancel.

To enable this feature, simply connect the headphones using Quick Pair and connect them to your Google account. On the heels of the Pixel Buds Pro, Google expects it will support JBL and Sony headphones “in the next few weeks.”