Pixel Buds Pro now supports Android's Bluetooth audio auto-switching technology

Pixel Buds Pro now supports Android's Bluetooth audio auto-switching technology

The Bluetooth audio automatic switching technology that Google announced at CES has now officially arrived on the Pixel Buds Pro. If your phone or tablet supports Bluetooth multi-point connection, Android will be able to intelligently switch from one product to another. For example, when a call comes in while you are watching a show on the tablet, the Pixel Buds Pro can automatically switch to The phone lets you answer the call, and when you hang up, it switches back to the tablet audio. When the switch occurs, the device will pop up a notification to remind you. If you don’t want to switch, you can press the notification to cancel.

To enable it, just use quick pairing to connect the headphones and link them to your Google account. Immediately after the Pixel Buds Pro, Google expects it to come to JBL and Sony’s headphones “in the next few weeks”, and may not be limited to Android phones in the further future, but the specific timetable is unknown.

This automatic switching function is actually not too new. For example, Apple’s AirPods or Sony’s headphones can already switch intelligently in their own ecosystems. However, Google’s switching system does not limit the headset brand, so that Android users can have higher flexibility in the choice of devices and headsets.

