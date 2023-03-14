A bad pizza can spoil your whole evening if you’ve been looking forward to it all day. Pizza bakers reveal how you can immediately spot a bad pizzeria.

Originally from Italy, pizza is now one of the most popular dishes worldwide. In a Germany-wide survey by the company “HelloFresh”, over 90 percent of the 1,500 respondents stated that they would eat a pizza at least once a month. Incidentally, the “pizza salami” was mentioned as their favorite pizza with over 35 percent.

The easiest, quickest and cheapest way to bake the popular dish is probably as a frozen product in your own oven. You can find out how best to warm up leftovers the next day here . According to experts, however, if you want to eat your pizza in a restaurant, you should pay attention to a few things.

Pizza bakers explain how to recognize a bad pizzeria

The news service Business Insider visited the pizzeria “L”Antica Pizzeria da Michele” (known among other things for its appearance in the film “Eat, Pray, Love”) and spoke to the owners Francesco Zimone and chef pizzaiolo Michele Rubini about two basic characteristics of a good respectively talked about bad pizzeria.

According to the pizza makers, you can judge a pizzeria and its pizzas without even trying them: by the look of the pizza and the smell of the place. For example, you can tell a good cheese by the way it’s melted.

If it looks like a discrete entity, and the colors of the cheese and sauce contrast sharply rather than blending well, it is very likely a poor quality or improperly prepared cheese.

In addition, the general smell in the pizzeria should whet the appetite of the visitors. You should therefore pay attention to the aromas in the air as soon as you enter the restaurant and, if necessary, change the restaurant if the scent does not appeal to you immediately.

Quality of pizza also depends on oven temperature

In addition, the pizzas should be baked at the right oven temperature in a good restaurant. This can also be easily seen from the appearance of the pizza. For example, if the tomatoes are too dry or the mozzarella is barely visible, the oven was too cold. On the other hand, if the oven is also too hot, you will not see the tomato “bubble” or the cheese will not melt as desired.

However, Zimone also makes it clear that the quality of the pizza should have nothing to do with the person preparing the food. Instead, the love, attention and artistry that goes into it is far more important.