Pizza oven G3Ferrari Delizia cheap on Amazon – feast like in Bella Italia

Anyone who has ever tried to bake pizza in a normal oven knows that the result is not the same Pizza in an Italian restaurant approaches. This is because a normal oven doesn’t get hot enough. Only at a temperature of 350 to 400 degrees CelsiusThe typical taste of a good Italian pizza is created.

The G3Ferrari Delizia pizza oven (available on Amazon) reaches this temperature and bakes pizza in just a few minutes. Whether it’s homemade pizza in about five minutes or frozen in about 3.5 minutes, the pizza is ready in practically no time. But the oven is not just suitable for pizza. You can also Bread, rolls, croissants, tarte flambée and bake with it much more.

The oven has two heating elements that quickly reach the desired temperature. It can be easily adjusted using a rotary dial, and the timer ensures the perfect baking time. The heating surface has a diameter of 31 centimeters and thus offers enough space for pizzas of different sizes.

Assessment: It could be even cheaper

The colleagues from CHIP have taken a closer look at the offer and give it following review from:

“If you like to prepare pizza yourself and value a perfect crust and a crispy base, the G3Ferrari Delizia pizza oven is ideal. A ready-made pizza from the supermarket is ready to eat after just 3.5 minutes. If you believe the customer reviews, the baking method is magical Delizia is a taste experience even from a ready-made pizza. Speaking of customer reviews: There are around 1,000 of them on Amazon and the bottom line result of 4.4 stars is impressive given this number of reviews.

The Delizia pizza oven is currently available on Amazon for 89.73 euros, the cheapest price online. But Amazon always offers discounts of varying amounts on this model. If you would like to get the model even cheaper, stay tuned and keep surfing the offer page on Amazon. Or you are waiting for Singles Day on November 11th, 2023 or Black Friday on November 24th, 2023. There is a very good chance that you will have to shell out at least 10 euros less for it and may even be able to save more.”

The warm late autumn is particularly inviting this year: Anyone looking for a pizza oven for outside is looking for and has the necessary space on the balcony, terrace or in the garden, comes to the mark “Crocodile” not over. The manufacturer from Scotland is one of the market leaders and already has countless fans. In addition to gas-powered models, the range also includes pizza ovens that Pellets or wood fired become.

If you can’t decide or are unsure, you should take a look at the Ooni Karu or the Ooni Pro. As Multi-fuel stoves The models can be easily converted using an optionally available gas burner. However, this fuel flexibility comes at a price: Ooni pizza ovens only start at 349 euros. At Alternate you can get the Ooni Karu for 40 euros cheaper. Alternatively, Alternate also offers the wood-fired Ooni Fyra 12 for less than 240 euros.

If you are not in a hurry, we recommend that you wait: the manufacturer organizes regular events Discount promotionson the one hand in summer, but also on the upcoming Black Friday.