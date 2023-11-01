Pizzeria Tranquilli: Elevating the Culinary Experience with Gluten-Free Pizzas

Pizzeria Tranquilli in Casine di Ostra Delights Customers with High-Quality Gluten-Free Pizzas

Senigallia, 01/11/2023 – Pizzeria Tranquilli, renowned for its thin and crunchy pizzas, has expanded its menu to include a line of gluten-free pizzas. This addition has been a hit among celiac and gluten-intolerant customers, offering them a high-quality culinary experience.

Using a unique dough made with a blend of fine flours, Pizzeria Tranquilli’s gluten-free pizzas are not only crunchy but also highly digestible, making them suitable for all pizza lovers. The pizzas, whether gluten-free or not, are served in a pala format, which can be filled with 1 to 3 different flavors. This format is ideal for sharing with a partner and a perfect choice for a night out. Alternatively, customers can opt for the half shovel, a flat pizza filled with a single flavor. The pizzeria aims to provide a wide variety of flavors and formats to cater to different tastes.

Pizzeria Tranquilli is a member of the Italian Celiac Association (AIC), showcasing its commitment to the celiac community. The pizzeria has invested two years of careful study and research to ensure maximum safety for celiac customers. They have dedicated laboratories for gluten-free pizza production, adhering to strict anti-contamination protocols. All ingredients used are carefully selected, stored, and processed in dedicated environments to prevent cross-contamination.

One of the highlights of Pizzeria Tranquilli is its use of high-quality, Made in Italy ingredients. They source extra virgin olive oil from Frantoio Lugliaroli in Roncitelli, Sibilla fiordilatte mozzarella from Amandola, and 100% Italian tomatoes. This commitment to using local and high-quality ingredients contributes to the authentic and genuine flavors of their pizzas.

In addition to traditional and gluten-free pizzas, Pizzeria Tranquilli also caters to customers with lactose intolerance and offers a multigrain dough option. With a wide range of pizzas and ingredients, the pizzeria aims to serve all types of customers, providing unique flavor combinations and quality ingredients.

Not only does Pizzeria Tranquilli offer its regular menu, but they also feature off-menu pizzas and regional pizzas, celebrating the ingredients and culinary specialties from different parts of Italy. The entire team at Pizzeria Tranquilli, led by Pizza Chef Giuseppe and room manager Sandro, works with care and passion to create unforgettable culinary experiences.

For celiac customers, the must-try is the Paddle of 3 gluten-free flavors. This pizza, with its crunchy and highly digestible crust, is stuffed with a selection of flavors chosen by the customer. The PALA format is perfect for enjoying an evening with friends or family.

Aside from pizzas, customers can also indulge in freshly prepared desserts, fried foods, and gluten-free beers at Pizzeria Tranquilli.

If you’re looking to savor an authentic and delicious pizza and explore the best of Italian cuisine, Pizzeria Tranquilli is the ideal place. The restaurant reinterprets the art of pizza in innovative and creative ways, surprising the palate with unique ingredient combinations.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience authentic Italian pizza at Pizzeria Tranquilli. The pizzeria awaits you!

Contact information:

Pizzeria Tranquilli

Via Aristide Merloni, 6 Ostra AN

Tel: 346 817 8872

Email: ordini@pizzeriatranquilli.it

Website: https://pizzeriatranquilli.it/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PizzaTranquilli

Instagram: [Instagram handle]

