PKV Association: “We have concrete and affordable concepts to ensure good care in the long term…

PKV – Association of Private Health Insurance eV

Berlin (ots)

The Association of Private Health Insurance (PKV) believes that the “Care Strengthening and Relief Act” that will come into force on July 1 is far from sufficient to stabilize care insurance. “This care reform is not sustainable and is at the expense of the younger generation,” said PKV chairman Thomas Brahm at the association’s annual press conference in Berlin.

In order to finance good care sustainably and in a way that is fair to the generations, the expansion of funded provision is essential. There are “many concrete and affordable concepts” that bring more stability to care with the help of funded pension plans.

Brahm referred, among other things, to the model recently presented by the Council of Nursing Experts headed by Prof. Jürgen Wasem: “A concretely calculated concept for compulsory and solidarity-based supplementary nursing care insurance: social, equal, funded and protected from state access.” Such an additional provision was promised by the traffic light in the coalition agreement. Since the expert commission provided for this purpose does not yet exist, the private health insurance association took up this impetus and founded the independent expert council with Prof. Wasem. The Scientific Advisory Board of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection advises more capital cover for care.

“So there are concrete concepts and ideas on the table that work,” emphasized Brahm. “We want to help supplement the pay-as-you-go system in social long-term care insurance (SPV) with funded elements and make it future-proof.”

On the other hand, further increases in benefits in the SPV would no longer be justifiable. Instead, politics can promote independent provision with comparatively little effort, for example through the tax deductibility of contributions for company and private supplementary long-term care insurance.

The same applies to statutory health insurance (GKV): “It is no longer enough for the holes to be plugged selectively and only for a short period of time,” explained Brahm. The financial problems in the GKV have to do primarily with demographic change. “As baby boomers retire in the coming years, the pay-as-you-go financial problems will increase dramatically.”

Calls for ever increasing federal subsidies at the expense of taxpayers are not a viable solution. “In the end, that would only put healthcare in delicate competition with other important government tasks such as education, climate protection or defense capabilities.”

Brahm warned that the sharp increase in the contribution assessment ceiling that some are calling for would also be harmful. “It would above all burden skilled workers and their employers and would be poison for qualified jobs.” A higher compulsory insurance limit would also massively restrict employees’ freedom of choice and damage competition between private and statutory health insurance.

“The GKV does not have an income problem at all, but clearly an expenditure problem,” says Brahm. Your income from contributions has grown steadily in recent years, but at the same time your expenses have risen much faster.

“The expenditure on benefits by the GKV per insured person has increased by 50.8 percent within 10 years. In private health insurance it was 38.6 percent in the same period,” reported Brahm. “PKV is ready to create more stability in the financing of care and health insurance with the help of funded provisions.”

