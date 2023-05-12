places of culture can be entered for the symbolic price of one euro

The “European Night of Museums” is back on Saturday 13 May, this year in its nineteenth edition. The initiative, organized by the French Ministry of Culture and sponsored by UNESCO, the Council of Europe and Icom, provides for the extraordinary evening opening of institutes and places of culture at the symbolic cost of one euro (except in cases of free expected). The aim of the event is to encourage and promote knowledge of national and European heritage and cultural identity.

The Sicilian Region, on the advice of the councilor for cultural heritage and Sicilian identity, has joined the initiative with a series of extraordinary openings and appointments in the main museums of Sicily which, for the occasion, can be visited until late in the evening.

To celebrate the evening, many regional sites have planned special events. For greater certainty of opening hours and visit proposals, it is always advisable to consult the web or Facebook pages of the individual museum structures.

Museums open in Palermo

Starting from Palermo, the Salinas Archaeological Museum will open its doors (7pm-12pm); the Regional Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art with the two locations of Palazzo d’Aumale and Palazzo Belmonte Riso (until midnight), which on Saturday will reopen the hall on the first floor and the new wing on the first and second floors to the public, with a unprecedented rearrangement of the permanent collection; the Regional Gallery of Palazzo Abatellis (20-24 hours), where the ground floor of the fifteenth-century wing will be visible, with the exhibition of four seventeenth-century paintings by Giuseppe Recco depicting still lifes; the piano nobile will be open at Palazzo Mirto (8-12pm), while the lower church will be open at the Oratorio dei Bianchi (8-12pm) with the exhibition of stuccos by Serpotta.

The Villino Florio will also remain open from 18 to 24 and, again, the Regional Planning and Restoration Center, which will open its headquarters in Palazzo Montalbo from 19.30 to 23.30 with a guided tour of the diagnostic and restoration laboratories, as well as the library.

In the province, the Archaeological Park of Himera, Solunto and Monte Iato until 11pm, with the antiquarium and the Pirro Marconi museum of Himera, the antiqurium of Solunto, that of Monte Iato, the Archaeological Museum of the Eleuterio Valley in Marineo , the Arab baths in Cefalà Diana.

Museums open in the rest of Sicily

The Pietro Griffo Regional Archaeological Museum participates in Agrigento (21-00.30) with the sensory show “The ring from the past” and a workshop for children on Mother’s Day); in the province, the Archaeological Museum of the Badia di Licata (until 11pm), with an impromptu graphic arts exhibition, the presentation of the archaeological guide and a “Drink Floyd” concert.

In Caltanissetta visits to the Interdisciplinary Museum (until midnight) and the Archaeological Museum of Marianopoli (until midnight).

In the Catania area, the Ceramic Museum of Caltagirone and the Saro Franco Museum of Adrano will open (20-23).

In the Ennese area, the Roman Villa del Casale and the Museum of the city of the territory in Piazza Armerina (8-11 pm), the Archaeological Museum of Centuripe (8-11 pm) take part.

In Messina, the Regional Museum is open (8-12pm), while in the province, the Museum of forest-pastoral traditions of Mistretta (8-12pm), the Ancient Theater of Taormina and the Archaeological Museum of Naxos (8-11pm) ), the Bernabò Brea Aeolian Archaeological Museum in Lipari (8-11 pm).

In the Ragusa area, evening visits to the monumental complex of the former Convent of the Cross in Scicli and to the Regional Archaeological Museum of Camarina (7pm-10pm).

Doors open in Syracuse at the Paolo Orsi Archaeological Museum (7-10 pm) with a thematic itinerary “For the ancient notes”, in Palazzolo Acreide (Sr) at the Palazzo Cappellani Archaeological Museum (7-11 pm), at the Leontinoi and Megara Archaeological Park (until 10pm) with the exhibition “Ambers and bronzes from Cava S. Aloe”.

In Trapani the Agostino Pepoli Regional Museum participates (from 8pm to midnight), according to the following programme: at 8pm the itinerary for families “Children at the Museum”; at 9pm guided tours “Between art and story”, at 10pm “Guitars at the Museum , from Bach to Francisco Tàrrega “, concert by Chiara Buzzurro, Ivan Strano and Claudio Terzo. In the province, the Lilibeo archaeological park in Marsala (20-23) with the “Stories from the sea” itinerary; the archaeological park of Selinunte, Quarries of Cusa and Pantelleria, with the monumental area of ​​Selinunte (20-24 hours), the Satyr Museum of Mazara del Vallo (20-24 hours), the Grifeo Castle Museum in Partanna (20-24 hours); the temple of the Archaeological Park of Segesta (7.30-10.30 pm).







