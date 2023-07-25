Plaintiff representative in cases of vaccination damage reports on the first partial success – and sees …

Rogert & Ulbrich

The Düsseldorf-based law firm Rogert & Ulbrich, which specializes in the legal processing of large-scale damage, is currently handling over 1,500 mandates for people who, according to a doctor’s opinion, have suffered health damage after being vaccinated with a Covid 19 mRNA vaccine. In this context, more than 5,000 free initial consultations have already been carried out and hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against manufacturers of the mRNA vaccines. The law firm had previously pioneered the diesel emissions scandal and paved the way for compensation for hundreds of thousands.

As the law firm reports, a first partial success has now been achieved. After the Cologne Regional Court had already informed various injured parties in three parallel proceedings that the primarily asserted claim for damages under Section 84 of the Medicines Act could exist, two evidence decisions were recently issued, on the basis of which a medical expert should clarify the facts.

“Evidence is only taken if the claim is conclusive and if the alleged facts are confirmed by one or more pieces of evidence, the existence of the claim would be determined by the adjudicating court,” explains partner lawyer Dr. Rogers to that. However, there are also imponderables: “Even if the expert should fully confirm the written presentation of the individual case in question, the claim under the Medicines Act stands and falls with the question of the positive benefit-risk assessment. To his regret, this question is politically charged, which is why he hopes that the court and expert can free themselves from being influenced by political statements and media reports. That is of course not easy.

The attempt by “Spiegel” to put his partner Tobias Ulbrich in a questionable light should also be seen in this context. “This one-sided reporting in favor of the pharmaceutical industry is obviously aimed at degrading the legal opponent with false factual claims, framing and insults,” Rogert continued.

Attorney Ulbrich explains what the main missteps in the article are:

1. The title “Ulbrich vs. BioNTech” is factually incorrect, since the lawyer is never a party to a legal dispute.

2. The mirror portrays it as if there were no harm to health as a result of vaccination. For many of the law firm’s clients, however, the vaccination damage is officially confirmed (e.g. Selin – the ZDF reported).

3. At no point did Attorney Ulbrich ever claim that Bill Gates wanted to reduce Germany’s population to 27 million. A free “mirror” invention.

4. Tweets already deleted by the colleague were only quoted in fragments, so that unwanted conclusions can be drawn from the content.

5. Der Spiegel apparently accepts model calculations that claim the vaccination has saved about a million people, but negates model calculations that attempt to approximate the number of people affected based on the reported serious damage caused by vaccination, taking into account the usual number of unreported cases. This is not objective journalism.

6. Mr. Ulbrich is a lawyer and 15 years ago also completed his training as a specialist lawyer for transport and forwarding law. The omission of the professional title of lawyer leads to the impression that the lawyer, as an expert in transport damage, is now dealing with vaccination damage. That is completely beside the point. Of course, a lawyer may of course have several specializations, even without formally completing a specialist lawyer course.

7. The expression of an initial suspicion in a criminal complaint based on quoted sources is not a statement of fact and certainly not one that can be attributed to attorney Ulbrich if the source is named in the text.

8. The assertion made without any personal contact and without an interview that Mr. Ulbrich has “a closed world view” is as presumptuous as it is wrong.

9. Open insults to an organ of the administration of justice in the text, such as “self-proclaimed expert” or “legal framing” rounded off the author’s hate speech.

“The attempt to publicly discredit and downright ridicule what is probably the most energetic campaigner for legal justice in favor of those injured by vaccination is all too clumsy and transparent. My partner grew up in the GDR and is the son of a pastor. He has a keen sense of when the fragile foundations of modern democracies begin to crumble and would like to use his own rhetoric to shake things up.” so Rogert classified.

Without the tireless commitment of colleague Ulbrich and many other lawyers, the topic of “vaccination damage” would still not be in the public eye, says Rogert and concludes: “It is time in Germany, too, to think about protecting lawyers who are publicly exposed because of their work as important organs of the administration of justice from such hostilities.”

